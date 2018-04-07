After Losing His Son To Kidnapping, This Man Founded A Detective Agency To Save Abducted Kids

About some 18 years ago, Suryakant Bhandepatil shifted to a new home in Shirwal (Satara, Maharashtra) along with his family. It was a small peaceful village, and the family was excited to start a new life there. However, their happiness turned into sorrow the day their three-year-old son Sanket never returned from school.

While Suryakant was at his civil engineering business site, his wife Pratibha was busy arranging the new home. They both thought the other had picked their son up until it was 12 in the afternoon when they found out the reality.

At 2, they got a call from the child’s kidnappers asking for a ransom of Rs. 1 lakh. Heartbroken, the Bhandepatil family arranged for the funds so they could bring back the youngest and most adorable member back.

Suryakant told TBI, “I sat pillion with a policeman in civilian clothes riding the bike. The kidnapper had told us the spot where we had to drop the bag of rupees 1,15,000. The spot was a few minutes from the main road. I left the bag there, and we rode to a small hillock near the main road. When we returned to the spot after 3-4 minutes, the bag was gone.”

For the next six months, the kidnappers kept asking for money, and the helpless family kept giving whatever they had in the hope that one day little Sanket would come back. Unfortunately, it took another kidnapping of a child in Pune for the police to finally locate the culprits and grab them red-handed. It was a small team led by a local carpenter who had worked in Suryakant’s office.

But even though the kidnapper was arrested, Sanket could never make it home. He was already dead by then. To fight this, Suryakant decided to do something worthy and hence, started a detective agency to help other parents in distress. He named the licensed private detective agency ‘Spy Sanket’ after his late son.

He says, “What would I achieve if I sat at home and cried? I decided to pull up my socks and help others who may be in similar situations. Spy Sanket ensures that no other parent goes through what we underwent, 18 years ago.”

In the past few years, Suryakant has been able to take up around 150 cases and solve many of them. Although the father doesn’t charge a penny for his services, in return, he has been able to find new friends in the police department and the families that he gets to interact with.

He explains, “Whenever I read about a case similar to Sanket’s, I approach the family. Sometimes, they are happy to receive my help, sometimes too cautious or suspicious to accept it. When I begin the investigation, I ask them a lot of questions about the child’s schedule, what clothes they were wearing, family relations, etc. There I find about 3-4 people who are very vocal about the information. These are usually the ones who help the actual investigation take speed.”

Apart from this compassionate act, the inspiring Bhandepatil family has shown the world what it is like to lead a happy life no matter what life throws at you. Both Suryakant and Pratibha, along, with their elder son Saurabh, are record-holding swimmers. The father-son duo has entered the Limca Book of Records in 36km, 57 km, 71km and 81km for open sea swimming. Recently, the three of them held the world records for swimming 5 km as a family from Sunk Rock Lighthouse to the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

What a spirit!

