After India’s Victory Over Ireland, Mithali Raj Becomes The Fourth Highest T20I Run-Scorer In The World

After their monumental victory against Ireland in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 match on Thursday, 35-year-old ace cricketer Mithali Raj has become the fourth highest T20I run-scorer in the world. In fact, she surpassed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, highest scorer among men’s cricketers.

With her half-century, Raj has the most 50-plus scores in a calendar year combining both men’s and women’s cricketers and surpassed Bates, Alyssa Healy, and Pakistan’s Babar Azam as well.

“I’m sure my knee will get better,” she said. “Today the wicket was quite challenging. The pitch was soft. And playing slower bowlers was difficult, but the partnership with Smriti was crucial.”

H/T: Hindustan Times



