After Incessant Threats For Criticizing Allu Arjun’s Film, Aparna Prasanthi Files Police Complaint

Aparna Prasanthi, a Kerala-based writer and film critic, on Sunday refused to back down and asserted she’d “never withdraw” to the threats that she continues receiving for criticising actor Allu Arjun’s latest film.

It all started on May 9 for Aparna after she took to Facebook to express her opinion on actor Allu Arjun’s latest film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. She expressed that watching the movie gave her a headache and had it not been for the rain she would have run out of the theatre.

Here is Aparna’s Facebook post:

While she posted it in good humour, it didn’t really go down well with the Tamil superstar’s fans. To her utter shock, within a span of 30 minutes her post had some 50 comments, abusing and treating her.

“I got a lot of messages from them saying they will meet me at my funeral, that they will rape me and teach me a lesson. They abused my parents, called me and my mother names, and attacked our character,” Aparna shared in an interaction with The News Minute.

To add to it, the comments did not seize and even till date, Aparna keeps getting threatening comments on her Facebook posts.

She shared, “Earlier also when I gave bad reviews for some films, I used to get comments that sometimes body shames me or takes the tone of slut shaming. But it used to die down in a matter of one or two hours and the number of comments were very few. In fact, it has happened with films of Mammootty and Mohanlal, like Kasaba and Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkkumbol. But this time, it is clear that it’s an organised attack. My post on Facebook was not even a review to begin with! Comments continue to come on my post even now.”

She also talked about how there is a considerable difference in how the fans attack a man and a woman. She explained, “To a male reviewer, these fans will abuse the women in his family, say his mother or wife. With me, since I am a woman, they find it convenient to direct the abuse at me.”

The fans even started reaching out to Aparna’s Facebook friends asking them to convince Aparna to take off her post and apologize.

“Many have also messaged my friends who commented on the post in support of me. They are messaging my friends, asking them to tell me that I better apologise. I put up a post about filing a police complaint, along with screenshots of the abuses I received. The fans have mass reported it and now Facebook has taken it down and I cannot use my account for 24 hours!” she said.

To find out the grounds on which these fans are trying to prove Aparna wrong for expressing her opinion by abusing and threatening her would indeed be intriguing. Meanwhile, Aparna has refused to apologize for speaking her mind and has filed a complaint with the Hi-tech cell which has been forwarded to the Malappuram SP.

