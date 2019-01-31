After Her Brother Tusshar, Ekta Kapoor Opts For Surrogacy And Welcomes Baby Boy

Following in the footsteps of her brother, Tushar Kapoor, producer Ekta Kapoor has welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy. Born on 27th January, the baby is healthy and will be home soon.

Bollywood celebs took to social media to congratulate the new mother.

Hansal Mehta on Twitter Many congratulations and lots of love dearest @ektaravikapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy… https://t.co/3uK93OvKEb

Sanjay Gupta on Twitter And this is the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of masti. 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/dG92HnK2G1

Her brother Tusshar Kapoor also went for surrogacy as he wanted to be a single parent and welcomed his son Laksshya in 2016.

“Initially my parents were a little bit apprehensive whether I should announce the child to be one born through IVF and surrogacy or not. Everybody in the country has been very accepting. That was a bit surprising for me because I thought there would be diverse views, some kind of ‘oohs and ahas’ about it, all kinds of opinion. But nothing of that sort happened. Especially the media has been so supportive of Laksshya and my choice of having a family in this manner,” he had said.

H/t: NDTV