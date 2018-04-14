After Her 1st National Award, Divya Dutta On How Screen Time Doesn’t Matter To Her

In a career spanning over two decades, actor Divya Dutta has given some breakthrough performances. She might have never played the leading character in a movie but that never mattered.

Her roles in movies Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Delhi-6, and Veer-Zaara have received maximum recognition and praise and has won her many awards for Best Supporting Actress. Dutta has now received the most prominent award – National Award for her 2017 movie Irada. She has been awarded Best Supporting Actress.

Undoubtedly, she is extremely happy and overjoyed to receive the prestigious award for the first time. Expressing her happiness, she told Hindustan Times, “It’s my first National Award win! I was packing for an outdoor shoot when I started getting calls from the media. It feels beautiful. I feel like my hard work of all these years has got recognition. I was watching the National Awards but I ended up missing [the announcement of] the main awards. I am really happy.”

She also recalled how she has never made a choice based on the screen time of her character. Dutta has always believed in picking up meaningful roles and gave her best regardless of the length of the character. And she believes that her decision to stick with this ideology has always worked for her. She shared, “And this has been proved in my case time and again. I had six scenes (in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag), but people said, ‘You are the emotional quotient of the film.’… (But now) I’ve actually gone back to playing lead roles suddenly. Personally, screen time doesn’t matter to me.”

The actress shared this ideology with late actor Om Puri. “Om Puri had auditioned for Gandhi (1982). Somebody asked him, ‘Which role have you auditioned for?’. He said so and so, and the person said ‘This is just a one scene role!” Om said, ‘Toh kya hua, main ussi mein phaad dunga (So what? I’ll own that)’. Similarly, you can be in the entire film, and yet not make an impression.”

Congratulations, Divya!

H/T: Hindustan Times