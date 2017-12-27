After Gujrat, Meghalaya Will Go For 60 All-Women Polling Booths For Assembly Elections

Becoming the third state which will set up all-women polling stations for the assembly elections to be held next year, Meghalaya adds itself to the list of states working for the upliftment of women. Earlier the same had been implemented by Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh with positive results.

“The decision has been taken to empower women and improve their participation of women voters in the upcoming assembly election in the state,” chief election commissioner Achal Kumar Joti said. Of the 3,082 polling stations, 60 will be completely managed by women.

In each of the 60 assembly constituencies in the state, the Meghalaya chief electoral officer will be setting up one polling station that will be run by women and will be called as ‘pink booths’ and will consist of all-women teams including a presiding officer, polling officers, micro observers and security personnel.

An initiative like this by a state with 8.93 lakh women voters, who account for 50.52% of the total electorate, comes as welcome improvement in the ongoing mission of empowering women.

H/T: The Times Of India

Image used for representative purposes only.