After Facing Multiple Controversies, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘S Durga’ To Release On YouTube

When Malayalam director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s film Sexy Durga won the Hivos Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam 2017, he started receiving threats for putting the word ‘sexy’ with Durga, which is the name of a Hindu Goddess.

The film was finally passed by the CBFC Revising Committee, but on the condition that its title is changed to S Durga. And now, after fighting countless controversies, the film is releasing on YouTube in order to reach more people.

“After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave a directive to change the title, I could either comply with it or fight. And I decided to go with the former option because given the current social and juridical scenario, I knew that even filing a case might not get me a favorable verdict. Moreover, the film would have lost its essence in the meantime. Being a lawyer, I advised myself not to get entangled in endless legal procedures. My only objective is to take the film to as many people,” shared Sasidharan in an interview with IWB last year.

In the background of an inter-cast marriage, the film is based on the effect of the religious divisions in Kerala society. Many people had trouble associating the word ‘sexy’ with the name of a Goddess, which speaks volumes of the cultural suppression of female sexuality.

“My film was questioned, which was a clear case of over-looking because the ‘Durga’ in the title isn’t a reference to the Goddess Durga, but the name of the female character. The very people whose religious sentiments got hurt, sent me vulgar and threatening messages and called the actress slut. So I should assume that they must be safeguarding, and not harassing, teasing, molesting the women named after Durga and the other Goddesses at least?” he had said.

Sexy Durga was banned from the International Film Festival in India, by the I&B Ministry because of its controversial title. Sasidharan shared its upcoming release on YouTube in his Facebook post.

“YouTube is becoming a strong platform with better interface and connectivity, which enables the film to reach more people. We think that independent films and filmmakers need a platform of their own. YouTube is a better platform, which enable us to make our own brand on a decent revenue sharing model,” he wrote. “We came to know from some reliable sources that Netflix is not ready to acquire the film because of the ‘controversy’.”

But just because it is releasing on YouTube it doesn’t mean that the film was a failure. “Never… We feel that this is better as we can make a platform of our own so that we can use it for our future indie projects as well,” he says.

H/T: The News Minute