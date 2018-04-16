After Facing Discrimination All Her Life, Meghna Sahoo Becomes 1st Transgender Driver Partner With Ola

Despite being a qualified professional, Meghna Sahoo had to quit many jobs due to discrimination from her colleagues for being a transgender. Holding an MBA in HR and Marketing, the 28-year-old would constantly look for job opportunities where she could earn a respectable livelihood. And finally, she has, by becoming the first transgender driver partner of Ola.

Earning Rs 30,000 per month by driving for eight hours, she said, “Driving with Ola gives me independence and flexibility… Plus, I am able to play a role in enabling others to be more accepting and open towards transgenders.”

Though it is difficult for transgender people to get a commercial driving license, the local RTOs helped her in succeeding.

“Customers have been good to me. Women travelers, in particular, feel safer in my cab,” Ms. Sahoo said. “I have also faced no difficulty with the male customers.”

Now an inspiration, she has been encouraging the transgender community to pick up driving as well. “Meghna came for enquiry to our office last year… She then got a Swift Dzire and her commercial licence and started to work with us just last month,” an Ola spokesperson said.

Thanks to Meghna, who has also been working as a transgender’s rights activist, more and more people are contacting Ola with their queries of joining as a driver.

H/T: The Hindu