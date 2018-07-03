After Continued Backlash From WCC, AMMA Agrees For An Emergency Executive Meeting

After many of its women members resigning and receiving some serious flak from the media for its decision to take back Dileep, Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has finally agreed to discuss the situation with the women in their executive council.

It was actors Revathy, Parvathy and Padmapriya who called for an emergency executive meeting regarding AMMA’s controversial decision. All of these actors are both the members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) as well as AMMA’s executive committee.

On Thursday, the actors in a letter addressed to Edavela Babu, the General Secretary of AMMA, questioned the association’s decision of taking back Dileep in the general body meeting, without listing it in their agenda reported The News Minute.

“At this meeting, a very crucial decision was taken regarding a member who was expelled due to his involvement in the alleged assault of one of AMMA’s women members. Considering the gravity of the circumstances and the matter being sub-judice, it is shocking that such an important matter was decided without listing it on the agenda or being discussed among all members prior to the meeting,” the letter read.

In the letter, it was further mentioned, “AMMA had publicly pledged full support to the member who survived the assault but the decision taken at the said meeting for reinstating the expelled member who is now a charge-sheeted suspect goes against the promise made by AMMA to the survivor.”

The actors demanded a discussion on the following premises:

1. The expelled member’s reinstatement & the implications of AMMA’s decision.

2. The steps taken by AMMA to support the survivor.

3. How AMMA’s bye-laws are structured to ensure the welfare of all its members.

4. What AMMA can do to make women feel more included and safe.

In response to their letter, AMMA agreed for the emergency executive meeting but they are yet to decide on a date.

A strong statement was also released by 100 prominent industry members condemning AMMA’s decision on Saturday.

The statement read, “We request you to create an environment where there are no vested interests, or caste, religious or gender differences.”

In addition of the widespread backlash, 15 other women from WCC have released a collective statement explaining why they never joined AMMA.

In the statement that they shared on WCC‘s Facebook page, the women gave 8 reasons behind staying away from AMMA. Here are the reasons as shared earlier by The News Minute:

1. In an industry where there is not even a concept of equal pay, the act of imposing Rs 1 lakh as membership fee is neither pro people nor democratic.

2. The way AMMA approached the issue of sexual assault of one of our colleagues, shows that their decisions cannot be trusted.

3. The silence that the organisation (AMMA) generally maintains towards the founding members of WCC, and the issues they raise, are precarious and irresponsible. There is no other option but to reject an organisation which is not capable of a healthy and ideological debate.

4. The attitude of the organisation towards women was clearly portrayed in the retrogressive skit which was presented in the recent celebration of AMMA, and in their move to take back an actor accused in a case of sexual violence.

5. The history of the organisation; which has been scripted together by fans associations and star centered power coteries, has convinced us that there is no possibility of a democratic system paving way for a debate in the near future.

6. We also understand that star personalities who head the body are not capable of reconstructing it in a way which would incorporate women with self-esteem and to respect their workplace.

7. Other than using women as showpieces, the organisation has not attempted to ensure their participation in its responsibilities and decision making.

8. We firmly declare that we don’t want to be part of an organisation that is anti-human.

The statement also read, “We are committed to open all the needed ways for the coming generation to create timely art which is beyond caste, religion, gender, and factionalism through movies, a medium Malayalis immensely love.”

Abhija Sivakala, Amala Akkineni, Archana Padmini, Darsana Rajendran, Divya Gopinath, Divya Prabha, Jolly Chirayath, Kani Kusruti, Sajitha Madathil, Ranjini Pierre, Samyuktha Nambiar, Santhy Balachandran, Shylaja Ambu and Sujatha Jannnethri are the actors behind the statement.