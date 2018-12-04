After Being Fired For Being HIV Positive, Pune Woman Finally Gets Justice

In 2015, a woman living in Pune lost her job when her employers found that she was HIV positive. And now, three years later, she has finally gotten justice after the Labour Court ordered the company to reinstate her in the same post and provide her with all the back wages, saying that no employee can be fired for being tested positive for HIV.

“I was asked to submit a document for the medical claim and when I did that, they asked me about it (HIV). I told them I got it from my husband and within 30 minutes, they forced me to resign. I was working there as a trainee operator for 5 years,” the woman said.

Though the company’s papers mentioned “absenteeism” as the reason, the woman was told that it was her HIV diagnosis that resulted in her termination. Following this, she had challenged the company’s order in the Labour Court in Pune.



H/t: The Quint