After Battling Physical Disability And Domestic Violence, Asha Jagtap Is Now Helping Children Live Their Dreams

In the last 16 years that Asha Jagtap, 38, has been in the profession of teaching in the villages of Bhor, Purandhar, and Haveli taluka in Maharashtra’s Pune district, she has been transferred 15 times. Why? Because she only has two fingers, one in each hand. But does she let this deter her from her path? No.

Her parents, Chandrabhagha, in her early 70s and Sudam (her father who passed away when she was in IV grade) always wanted her to grow up like any other normal child and refused to enroll her in a “special school” as people would suggest.



“He (her father) taught me how to write and never asked me to consider low of myself,” said Asha. “During my grade X board examinations, I didn’t require any help of a writer. People used to look at me in shock and surprise when I would always complete the exam within the time.”

It was her father dream to see her become a doctor. To fulfill his dream, she enrolled in the Pune University to pursue Diploma in Education in the late 1990s but the college principal, judging her by her disability, adviced her to join a ‘special college.’ Not the one to give up, she asked for six months to prove her worth and in the final month, when a practical assessment of the teaching skills the students had acquired in the six-month-long semester was tested, she passed with flying colours.

“I was assigned a grade II classroom with 30 kids,” she recollected. “After the session, the principal walked up to me and said that six months ago she was about to make the biggest mistake of her life.” She was congratulating for conducting an excellent session. “To date, I have never quit. Every moment is a struggle,” she said.“If I think that I don’t have all the fingers, then how will I fight the society? I am perfectly okay for my children and students, and that’s what matters to me.”

She completed Diploma and Bachelors in Education from the Pune University. She was appointed as an assistant teacher in a Zilla Parishad school of Chikhalgaon village in Pune’s Bhor taluka in 2002. “That year, I taught students of grade IV, and they got excellent results in their scholarship examination,” she said.

She was even nominated for the Adarsh Shikshak [Model teacher] award in 2003. And currently, she is teaching the 35 grade IV students in Zilla Parishad School at Narhe village in Pune’s Haveli taluka.

Apart from battling the blatant judgementality of society, she has even faced domestic violence and abuse.



“For the past six years, my husband has been abusing me physically and mentally. An alcoholic, he would hit me with cricket bat and umbrella almost every day until I bled. For two years, I never spoke to anyone about these instances of exploitation. At home, he has tried burning me to death by pouring kerosene on me. There were a lot of times when my kids saved me from his wrath,” she shared.



He once again tried to burn her in September this year when he came to her school drunk and poured kerosene on her. It was only when the other teachers informed the police did he choose to run away rather than carry out his plan.

“Later, he came again at 5.30 pm [on the same day]. That’s when the police caught him. Immediately an FIR was filed. Today, he is in Pune’s Yerwada jail. I would always think that he will improve, but it got worse every day. For the past 11 months, we haven’t been staying together. I will be under the threat of an attack again the moment he comes out of jail,” she shared.



“I now see my dreams in my students. I want them to move ahead in their lives and overcome their difficulties,” she added.

