After Baroda and Guwahati, Bengaluru To Get Its Very First Bicycle Mayor

My grandfather was an officer in the railways and lived in the railways quarters back then. With his retirement, he made the move to his own home. After some time he further made a move to our farmhouse with us. One thing that remained constant through it all was his bicycle.

I remember how some 4-5 years back my dad tried to reason with grandpa and requested him to take a car or scooter as he felt that riding a bicycle at his age wouldn’t do him any good. Grandpa listened to his proposal with a smug smile, gave my dad a sermon on the health benefits of a bicycle, asked him to give up his car and take up a bicycle instead. The status now? The bicycle stays along with my grandpa’s kickass health (my dad, however, pops a B.P. pill every day).

There was a time when the majority of people on Indian roads were cycle riders. That soon gave way to scooters which further gave way to cars. The roads were very soon jammed with cars, pollution got out of hands and people started taking pride in their unhealthy snobbery of who has the bigger car.

This, however, has started changing and cycles are making a comeback to the Indian roads with a section of young generation vouching for its health benefits. The trend is not a fad and is here to stay and this can be ascertained from the fact that Bengaluru will very soon have its first ‘Bicycle Mayor,’ or BM. Incidentally, Bengaluru is not the first city with a BM, after Baroda and Guwahati, it would be the third city to get one.

The Bicycle Mayor is a global programme conceived by the Amsterdam-based NGO ByCS. It is an honorary two-year position. The aim is to work towards a world with 50% of all city trips covered by bicycles by 2030.

ByCS has collaborated with an NGO called the Evangelical Social Action Forum (ESAF), to introduce the concept in India. ESAF happens to be one of the organisers of the Bengaluru Coalition for Open Streets, which had started the concept of Cycle Day in October 2013.

As per a report by The Hindu, Murali H.R., who is involved with several bicycle projects in the city in coordination with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), said, “We have had DULT and BBMP for over 10 years now. We are partially successful. This [BM] will be a confidence booster for the work that we have been doing thus far.”

“We need to begin by changing the image that cycles have in our society,” said Nikita Lalwani the BM of Vadodara (Baroda). She has represented India at the Bicycle Mayor summit in Amsterdam in 2017. She is on a pursuit to encourage working professionals and students to take up cycling.

Last year in an interaction with IWB, Lalwani said, ” It becomes a status symbol to have a car or motorcycle. At some point, we’re failing to point out that cycling makes you feel good and healthy. There used to be this whole institution around cycling. Kids could explore their cities, socialize with other kids on cycles and have fun. It needs to be revived. These things need to be nudged into people, and that’s what we are attempting to do.”

H/T: The Hindu