After Asking A Woman To Breastfeed In Toilet, Mall In Kolkata Issues An Unconditional Apology

In Kolkata’s South City mall, after Abhilasha Das Adhikari complained about the lack of a place to breastfeed her child and was told to breastfeed in the toilet, the mall’s social media team told her to do her “home chores at home.”

Giving the mall a poor review on its Facebook page, Abhilasha shared that the mall’s cleaning staff told her that there was no baby-care room available and since the washroom wasn’t clean she couldn’t feed her child there. She found it impossible to reason with the staff and was, at last, allowed by a store clerk to use their trial room to breastfeed her baby. Following her review, a social media executive for the mall responded with a rather negative and rude response.

“Funny you found this to be an issue because breastfeeding is not allowed on the floor for a number of reasons,” the executive wrote. “With all due respect madam, please make sure you do your home chores at home and not in the mall. It’s not like your baby needs to be breastfed at any moment… We cannot compromise the privacy of other people in public places can we.”

This response led to many people calling out the rude answer of the social media executive.

“Breastfeeding is the RIGHT of a child and a mother, and it is our duty to protect this right! If we cannot provide for a mother to breastfeed her baby whenever and wherever she wants, we have failed as a society!” wrote one Facebook user on the mall’s page.

Following this widespread outrage, the mall had to issue an unconditional apology, explaining that it was an executive of an agency commissioned to handle their social media pages.

South City Mall Dear Patrons, We had made an unconditional apology for the remark/comment made by our agency in accordance to the feedback/comment written by our valuable visitor in relate to her inconvenience for…

H/T: NDTV





