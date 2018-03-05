After Adopting A Baby Girl, Sunny Leone Becomes A Mother Of Twin Boys Through Surrogacy

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are now proud parents of three children. The couple, who adopted a baby girl – Nisha Kaur last year, has now welcomed twin boys into their lovely nest.

The twin boys, according to The Quint, were born through surrogacy. “We chose to do surrogacy with a fertilised egg from Daniel’s genes and my genes. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us an angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born,” a statement from Sunny via her PR stated.

The couple announced the new additions to their family through their Instagram handles. Sunny called it “God’s plan” and named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!

Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @sunnyleone @dirrty99 :))))😍😍😁😁❤️. The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher and Me !!!!! Proud!!!!

