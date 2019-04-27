After A Tough Fight, Sakshi Malik And Vinesh Phogat Settle For A Bronze At The Asian Wrestling Championships

At the Asian Wrestling Championships in Xian, China, on Friday, Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat won a bronze each.

Wrestling out in the 62 kg and 53 kg categories respectively, Sakshi and Vinesh lost their quarter-final bouts but made their way to the podium through the repechage round. While Sakshi won the qualifying round against Thi My Hanh Nguyen of Vietnam, she lost against World Championship silver medallist Yukako Kawai of Japan in the quarter-finals in a victory by fall decision.

However, since Kawai reached the final, Sakshi got an opportunity to perform in the repechage round, where she won over Jiae Choi of Korea in a victory by technical superiority decision, to reach the bronze-medal play-off.

As for Vinesh, the fight was tough as she moved up to a higher 53 kg category from 50 kg, in which she had earlier won gold in the Jakarta Asian Games, after rejigging of weight classes by the world governing body for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Last month she also bagged silver in the same category (53kg) at the UWW Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament in Bulgaria.

Just like Sakshi, Vinesh did not have a great start as she lost to Mayu Mukaida of Japan, but since her opponent reached the final, Vinesh also featured in the repechage round where she beat Jo Chi Chiu of Taipei in a 6-0 victory by fall verdict. In the final play-off, she beat World Championships bronze medalist Qianyu Pang of China to finish on the podium.

