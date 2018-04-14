After A Silver, Tejaswini Sawant Clinches Gold At CWG in Women’s Rifle Event

For the first time in eight years, Tejaswini Sawant has won gold at the Commonwealth Games in the women’s 50m 3 positions rifle event, that too just two days after she’d won silver in 50m prone rifle. And boy, did she come prepared! In the last four elimination shots, she was the only one to not shoot below the 10.0 mark.

Back in 2010 CWG, she performed well, winning two silver medals and a bronze, even though she had received the news that her father had passed away. But the pressure to excel that came from her stellar performance, broke her balance and her performance dipped. In 2014, her mother fell ill just when the Commonwealth Games were to start in Glasgow.

“I left shooting completely for three months to ensure my mother was healthy again,” Tejaswini said. “It was a long gap. Since the game is so technical, I lost my touch and it took a long time to get it back. As a result, I couldn’t make the Asian Games or Olympics teams.”

“You could tell that she was frustrated because she hadn’t won anything for a long time,” said Sameer Darekar, her husband. “She’d never show it though because she felt it would affect the people around her. She didn’t want anyone to feel upset, but we all knew she wanted to shoot. She had a goal.”

This time she scored a Games record of 457.9. Impressive, right? “That was physically and mentally draining, it was a marathon,” she said.

“There was a lot of tension here. And we were all so happy when it was finally over,” Darekar said. “But this is just the beginning. Next is Asian Games and Olympics. And I want to watch those too.”

The world will watch her too… watch her win again!

H/T: The Indian Express