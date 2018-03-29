After A Gap Of 29 Years, 44 Y.O. Rajni Bala Appears For Class 10 Exams With Her Son

29 years ago, Rajni Bala had to drop out of Class 10th just two days before her examinations due to some unfortunate family circumstances and eventually got married. Today, at the age of 44, she makes headlines as she appears for the Class X exams of the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) along with her son at Government High School, Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana.

She passed grade 9 in 1989 and has been working as a ward attendant in a Civil Hospital since then. Interestingly, it was her son and husband who motivated her to pick up the books once again.

“My husband has been telling me for several years to complete my education. However, I had three children and had to educate them. Although I am working as a ward attendant in a civil hospital, I realized that it is important to pass Class 10 at least, in the present day. Therefore, I began preparing along with my son, who is also in Class 10. We go to school together and also study together,” she said.

These days, Rajni wakes up at 4, does her household chores and then attends a nearby private school.

“I have been telling her for a while now to clear class 10, and that age is no bar for education,” said her husband, Rajkumar, who himself completed his education after a gap of 17 years and is now a journalist. What an inspiring family!

Pawan Gaur, Principal of Lajwanti Senior Secondary School, where Rajni and her son are studying, finds that individuals like Rajni who resume their education after several years, send a “positive message to the society at large.”

Even Deepak, Rajni’s son, is eager to help his mother complete her education. “Now, we will study together until graduation,” he said.

We salute their spirit.

H/T: The Quint