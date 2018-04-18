After 70 Years Of Independence Such Incidents Are Shameful: President On Kathua Case

President Ram Nath Kovind has finally broken his silence on the rape and murder of the eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir. He called the incident shameful, adding that as a society it is our duty to ensure that every girl and woman is safe.

Addressing the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra today, he said, “After 70 years of independence such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think what kind of society are we developing. It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman.”

“The most beautiful thing in this world is the smiling face of a child. And the security of our children is the greatest success of our society. It is a responsibility of the society to give security and a sense of safety to them,” he added.

“Daughters of India have brought laurels to the country in Commonwealth Games 2018 including Manika Batra from Delhi, Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu and Sangeeta Chanu from Manipur, Manu Bhaker and Vinesh Phogat from Haryana, Saina Nehwal from Telangana and Heena Sidhu from Punjab,” he said.

A civic reception would be held at the Amar Mahal Lawns in Jammu for honouring Kovind today, where he would meet Ramalingam Sudhakar Chief Justice and other judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

H/T: The Indian Express