After 7 Long Years, Mountaineer Arunima Sinha Finally Gets Compensation From Railways

After fighting for seven years, mountaineer Arunima Sinha finally gets justice. She will be getting Rs 7.2 lakh as compensation from the railways. The Railway Claims Tribunal, Lucknow, has also asked the railways to pay the amount with six percent interest from January 1, 2017.

Arunima was pushed out of the train by culprits in 2011, for trying to stop a robbery. She was travelling to Delhi by Padmavat Express from Lucknow. After the tragedy, during her treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, doctors had to amputate her leg. Following the incident, Arunima, filed a case with the Railway Claims Tribunal, in May 2011, demanding a compensation for her loss.

According to Hindustan Times, advocate Janki Sharma, who was fighting the case for Arunima, alleged that the railways initially refused to accept that Arunima had even been travelling on that train. During the course of arguments, the railways later agreed that she was a passenger of Padmavat Express, but claimed that she had fallen from the train due to her own carelessness. Therefore, she was not entitled to any compensation that she was demanding.

The case continued for seven years. Heading the tribunal, ex-general managers, railways, RP Pandey and AK Srivastava finally passed the judgment in favour of Arunima, ordering the railways to pay her the demanded compensation.

Unperturbed, with the tragedy, Arunima did not lose her optimism towards life. She decided to pursue her mountaineering training at the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation-run camp in Uttarkashi. She began her training under the guidance of renowned mountaineer Bachendri Pal in 2012. With her hard work and dedication, Arunima became the first woman amputee to conquer Mount Everest on May 21, 2013.

