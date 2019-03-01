After 20 Years Since They Dropped Out Of School, Two Women To Appear For Their SSC Board Exams

Twenty years ago, Vandana Tawde and Shubhangi Jangam dropped out of school, but now both of them are all set to appear for their SSC board exams in 2019.

Jangam, 43, is a resident of Worli’s BDD chawl. It was in 2017 that she decided to enroll herself in school. Her friend, Tawde, 52, had dropped out of school in 1987, so Jangam convinced her as well to join her and they took admission in Class 9 of Utkarsha Night School in Worli.

“After our children grew up and became independent, we realised that we could now take out time for our own growth and thus decided to go back to school,” said Tawde, a mother of two. “I had to finish cooking for the family in the evening so that I could attend school. My husband and kids were very supportive and that helped a lot,” Jangam said. She is a field worker for government welfare schemes.

Jangam shared that it was her son who motivated her to resume her education. “During working hours, I don’t get time to study,” she said. “My son, who is appearing for his Class 12 board exams, often pushes me to study.”

H/T: Hindustan Times