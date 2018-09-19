After 16 Y.O. Was Gang-Raped By Seniors In Dehradun School, Authorities Tried To Cover It Up

Two days ago, it was revealed that a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by four of her seniors in a Dehradun School last month. But now, it’s come to light that the school authorities tried to cover the incident up. Not only did they conceal her pregnancy, but also tried to force her to abort.

According to The Times Of India, the principal and the school director were among five school authorities who tried to destroy the evidence.

Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti told TOI, “According to the initial findings and the allegations made by the girl, we have arrested all those who have been involved in the crime in one way or the other. The medical examination of the girl has also been conducted.”

To hide the incident, the officials administered home remedies to induce a miscarriage, and when that didn’t work, posed as the girl’s parents in a nursing home to get her pregnancy aborted. A source told TOI, “Two of the school officials posed as the girl’s parents to avoid suspicion. They also insisted that the doctor give her some abortion pills as a quick measure. The doctor, however, said that an ultrasound was required to confirm the pregnancy. At this, the officials made some excuse about coming for the ultrasound the next day and left.”

After that, the police was tipped off about the case and the probe began. The four accused students, who study in Class XII, were also arrested and taken to a juvenile home in Haridwar on Tuesday.

Since Dehradun is famous for its boarding schools, this incident has shocked the country. SB Joshi, chief education officer (Dehradun), said that after his visit to the school, he has decided to send his recommendation to the department to cancel the NOC issued to the school. Once that happens, it will not be allowed to function. He said, “We found that the school has flouted several norms and there is no security for students. There were no CCTVs or security guards.”

