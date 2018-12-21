Afraid Of Anti-Caste Activist Gowsalya Shankar’s Actions, TN Village Disowns Her

Gowsalya Shankar, of the village Kumaralingam, in Tamil Nadu, got married at the age of 19 to 22-year-old Dalit, Shankar. Not approving of his daughter marrying a low caste man, her family members killed Shankar, and since then she has become an anti-caste activist. And now the people of her village have passed a resolution where they have disowned her as they are scared of Gowsalya’s activities.

They have even sought protection from the police. “Gowsalya’s conduct had changed in the recent days and that she forgot that the people of the village had got their rights from the government after a long fight,” stated the resolution. Earlier this month, Gowsalya tied the knot with Parai artiste Sakthi in Gandhipuram in a self-respect marriage ceremony and the villagers were upset about that as well.

They accused her of conducting parai classes in Shankar’s house, thus causing disturbance in the neighborhood as the kids are losing interest in their studies due to it. They also said that she is giving shelter to suspicious outsiders in the village.

“Even last week two women came and stayed over at her place. The police came in search of those women in the middle of the night and disturbed us neighbors in the name of questioning. If those who come and stay over are good people, the police would not have come in search of them,” the villagers said. They shared that they know that she was connecting with anti-government parties, organizations, and movements.

Submitting a copy of the resolution to the police and the government, the villagers have requested for police protection. However, Udumalaipettai DSP has clarified that no such letter has been received and when they do, they “will decide on the course of action based on the contents of the letter.”

H/T: The News Minute