Afghan Woman, Who Walked Miles With Family To Attend Entrance Exam, Finally Gets Enrolled To Her Dream College

A couple of weeks ago, a picture of Afghan farmer, Jahantab Ahmadi, writing her college entrance exam went viral for a very significant reason. The woman can be seen sitting on the ground cross-legged while her baby rests on her lap as she writes the exam.

The powerful picture was clicked by a professor at Nasir Khusraw and has since become a raging discussion.

Jahantab’s story is both emotional and powerful. This 25-year-old mother of three was encouraged by her husband, Musa, to attend college after high-school. After all, Jahantab’s only dream was to empower her small village and brighten the future of its kids. So she could make it for the exam, the couple walked miles for 10 long hours along with their kids, thereby overcoming the fear of Taliban that doesn’t support education or any other type of women empowerment. The family set out for the Daikundi provincial capital of Nili and walked continuously even though their feet were blistered and bruised.

The good news is none of this could stop Jahantab from scoring a brilliant 152 out of a possible 200.

The story doesn’t end here. Zahra Yagana, who runs a small non-governmental organization, happened to see Jahantab’s picture that motivated her to write her story. The coverage subsequently reached Farkhunda Zahra Naderi, a senior adviser to President Ashraf Ghani, as well as Sarwar Danish, a vice president, who’ve now pledged to support Jahantab’s education. While Naderi is paying Jahantab’s university tuition and Danish will pay the rent for the family’s home in Kabul. Not only this, the university students are also crowdfunding for her. So far, through an online GoFundMe campaign launched by the Afghan Youth Association, more than $14,000 has been raised.

Zahra Yagana said, “When I saw the picture of Jahantab on Facebook, I was so impressed. Right away the next day I wrote a story about her, but I thought we have to do something for her, help her get her education. She inspired me. Life is still very difficult for women in Afghanistan. We need the international community to stay for 50 or 100 years to change things here for women.”

The proud husband, Musa, is happy and thinks education is extremely important. He never went to school and hence, cannot read and write. He said, “That’s not the life I want for my children. I see a sign on the road and I can’t read it. I go to the pharmacy to get medicine, but I can’t read the name of the pills. That’s not right. It is very difficult for me.”

Wonder what Jahantab has to say about her achievement, “I wanted to get my education, so I could help my village, change my village. I want to help my society. But first I wanted it for my children, so one day they could be educated. I don’t want to be left behind.”

We’re so inspired by you, Jahantab.