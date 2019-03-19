Afghan Gender Rights Activist Wazhma Frogh On Refusing Peace At The Cost Of Women’s Rights

Owing to the diverse albeit rich cultural backdrop of the region, South Asian geopolitics remains unique in its own way. The culture, the religion, and the confusing international narratives have all amalgamated together to give birth to a politics unlike any other in South Asia.

While the social and political movements in the West might inspire us, we need a system of our own to incorporate them as per our surroundings. Our triggers are different, our catalysts are different, our methods are different, and therefore it becomes imperative that our understanding of it must be different too. We cannot see ourselves from the lens of the outsider like a narrative developed with only half-hearted efforts.

Thus, it is imperative that the ones who navigate through this complex mishmash of political ideologies become the mouthpiece and the interveners, too. Nobody knows it better than us and it’s time we speak for ourselves.

IWB recognises that the need right now is to take charge of the situation and facilitate a dialogue among women representatives from South Asian nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, and Sri Lanka. We have thus initiated a series of Twitter chats with women representatives from the South Asian countries mentioned above. We opened the dialogue on Friday, March 15, with a conversation on the status quo of women in South Asia with Wazhma Frogh, a gender rights’ expert from Afghanistan. Co-founder and the director of the Afghan organization Research Institute for Women, Peace, and Security, Wazma was felicitated with the International Women of Courage Award in 2009. She has spoken against the idea of attaining peace at “any cost” and insists that it can be truly achieved only when women’s rights are not sacrificed in lieu. In the expansive Twitter chat that we had with Wazhma, she talked about the current situation of women in Afghanistan, the untapped source of women’s power in South Asia, the cost of peace, and how women across the region need to join hands towards its attainment. “Just as women have multiple identities, we have multiple belongings. We need to own the pain of another woman in our region & stand for her. Empathy & kindness. It will go a long way,” she said during the chat. Here are the excerpts from the chat: On the current situation of women in Afghanistan

Madam Frogh on Twitter Afghan women are in a historical time of their lives. After the civil war, Taleban regime, the 2001 opened a new chapter in their lives. Women in rural areas continue to live in most difficult conditions but for women in cities, life definitely has changed for the better https://t.co/6qWKrNGAUH

On the main threats to women’s freedom in Afghanistan

Madam Frogh on Twitter Conflict is the 1st threat. It has created local gunmen who victimise communities by attacking women. We document reports of rapes, forced marriages & extortion by local gunmen that hampers women mobility & freedom. Taleban actively closed girls schools, attacked women working https://t.co/PYRByLrgIs

On Afghan women’s contribution to the South Asian narrative

Madam Frogh on Twitter We happen to be in d middle of Central Asia and South Asia, while Iqbal Lahori calls us “heart of Asia” I also see how we are ignored in the middle.We hardly connect with women & communities across South Asia and this has to change.

Madam Frogh on Twitter Today Afghan women are in parliament, govt positions, schools, hospitals, media, private sector & civil society & continue their struggles to be recognized & valued. It won’t happen easily bec it’s a power battle. But I found greater courage in younger women than my generation https://t.co/WwKf8NCkYS

Madam Frogh on Twitter Afghan women esp the younger women are playing an active role in contributing to economy, politics, education & social change. This requires continuity & solidarity from South Asian women. https://t.co/WwKf8NCkYS

On the untapped source of women’s power in South Asia

Madam Frogh on Twitter South Asia untapped resource of women’s power. Indira Gandhi, Benazi Bhutto, political powerhouses for world. But patriarchy continues to keep the power in the hands of corruption & identity politics that exclude women. Women break these chains & considered threats to patriarchy https://t.co/TSnOvmGnli

Madam Frogh on Twitter Women in South Asia surviving their battle between tradition & militarism in many parts. Both entirely masculine spaces that continue to flourish patriarchy. Patriarchy is a threat to young men & boys who are breaking chains of tradition & militarism but pushed back into it https://t.co/TSnOvmGnli

On how the International community can come together to support Afghan women

Madam Frogh on Twitter When we ask for inclusion & diversity in the peace process, many ridicule us that morals have no place in real politics. But isn’t that embarrassing for humanity! If humanity is not part of reaslism, haven’t we lost it? https://t.co/dKTae7xlTe

On how Afghan women take inspiration from India

Madam Frogh on Twitter India is the world’s biggest democracy. I know there are challenges there but the way democratic rights are institutionalised can be a mode of learning for Afghans & Indian women’s movement too is on inspiration to ma y of us. https://t.co/wzV1m1G9lx

On schooling and education in Afghanistan

Madam Frogh on Twitter Education isn’t just schooling. I’ve huge problems with how we school our children in Afg. The system is old & outdated. Requires civic skills & learning that can encourage children to see life beyond power & violence. Empathy & kindness have been eroded by conflict & shud revive https://t.co/tTMr5DhQlE

Madam Frogh on Twitter I believe empathy & creating understanding has to start inside homes.That’s where children become violent, later violent extremists.I’m critical abt role of mothers & fathers. Uninformed & insensitive parents create indifferent children. We’ve to create empathy inside communities https://t.co/3Pd7tuXhXz

On the cost of peace

Madam Frogh on Twitter Peace in its true sense has no cost, but full of incentives. It’s deals that bear costs on the excluded. We continue to seek resolving our conflicts nonviolent, improve local governance & justice. Absence of justice created conflict in many areas, deal in Doha won’t bring peace https://t.co/w8s92UA0Pw

Madam Frogh on Twitter Peace in Afgh requires all social groups to enter into a national dialogue, address root causes, get the support they need from their neighbors, regional countries meddle into our affairs, that has to stop. https://t.co/w8s92UA0Pw

On encouraging women to join police force

Madam Frogh on Twitter The .org I founded @WpsoAfg works on encouraging educated women to join police force. We make the process easy for them. We advocate for protection mechanisms & enabling environment for female police. we continue to advocate for recognition of their role in ensuring security https://t.co/JAYL0YMxaj

On the perspective on peace missing from all the political conversations

Madam Frogh on Twitter Reconciliation locally & addressing the root causes of conflict. No political settlement can succeed if it’s not preceded by trust building & reconciliation locally, conflict has roots & causes that need to addressed https://t.co/HKLxwgMqJp

Madam Frogh on Twitter Peace is about justice & rule of law, having responsible governments, ensuring violence & fear is made accountable, cease fire & disarmament’s have to happen, reconciling revenge, healing violent minds, but it will take time & consistent effort, shud be owned locally https://t.co/HKLxwgMqJp

On the vulnerability of women in military rule

Madam Frogh on Twitter When General Zia imposed military rule in Pakistan, he introduced the toughest Huddod Ordinance. Militarism is a threat to women. Men with guns attack women to suppress the community under the patriarchal notion of “honor” & women used to shame a community. https://t.co/7otCmFZtBF

On her message to the entire South Asian women’s community

Madam Frogh on Twitter Just as women have multiple identities, we have multiple belongings. We need to own the pain of another woman in our region & stand for her. Empathy & kindness. It will go a long way! https://t.co/dnGdKw0Hyq