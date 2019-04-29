Advocate Shobha Gupta On The State Failure In Bilkis Bano’s Case

The year was 2002, the date 3rd March – the day Gujrat’s Bilkis Bano lost her family in the Gujrat Riots. Fourteen members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were murdered in front of her eyes and Bano, 19 and pregnant with her second child, was gang-raped. And now, 17 years after that day, she has finally received justice.

The Supreme Court has recently ordered the Gujarat government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 Lakh to Bano. It is the largest amount of exemplary compensation that has been awarded to a survivor of communal and sexual violence in India and it was all possible owing to the efforts of Advocate Shobha Gupta, who had been fighting for Bano’s justice since 2003.

“The compensation you are granting should be monumental. It should be loud and clear. So loud that it resounds in everybody’s ears. A figure of one crore would have rung loud and clear. For the victims, it would say don’t worry we are here. For the perpetrators, it would say don’t you dare to do it again. For all state governments, it would be a note of caution,” said Shobha Gupta.

“This is the gravest possible case of rape and communal violence. Imagine a 19-year-old mother, who is pregnant, gang-raped, and her daughter’s head is smashed on a rock in front of her eyes. Can you imagine what that young girl must have gone through?” she added. “They (Bilkis and her husband) have not lived a normal life. They could not educate their children in one place. They could not have a neighborhood. They did not have a livelihood. They are dependent on charity and help from NGOs. All because the state failed. She got no protection, no rehabilitation. She lost every single female member of her family.”

But the figure that Gupta had in mind as the rightful compensation was Rs. 1 crore.

“The state was very miserly in suggesting five lakh because it was an exceptional case. When the court was asking me about my figure, before I could respond, they said Rs 10 lakh. The court asked me and I said I’m looking for minimum one crore. They said Rs 50 lakh plus house plus job,” she shared. “I understand that if you get a job, and a reasonable house, not a one-room tenement, that should be good. It was either one crore or this kind of settlement. This package is a better deal because it rehabilitates her completely.”

“Can you believe that they were her neighbors? She knew them by name — elderly people — and they raped her. She had grown up in front of them. If you read her complaint — in Gujarati one says bhai — so with every single name she is using the term bhai. “Please don’t do this, I’m pregnant. Please don’t do this, I’m your sister”,” Gupta shared.

It took 17 long years for Bano and her family to receive justice and yet, Gupta was never deterred by the duration the case was taking to reach a conclusion.

“When it came to Bilkis, my heart and soul was completely into it. I feel protective about her. There was a sense of responsibility that you have to get it. There was some discussion about getting a senior lawyer to argue for compensation and disciplinary action bits before the Supreme Court, but I wanted to do it. I’m living this matter since ages. The pain and concern is there. I don’t need to turn pages to tell the facts to the court. It is imprinted in my mind. It has become part of my life. All this is reflected in the job that you do actions taken against all the convicts in the case, shouldn’t go unnoticed,” said Gupta.

H/T: Huffington Post