Advocate Madhavi Goradia Divan Becomes The Third Woman To Be Appointed As Additional Solicitor General

Advocate Madhavi Goradia Divan has been appointed by the central government as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG). She will be representing the government in the Supreme Court and will be holding the position till 30 June 2020.

The third woman to be appointed ASG in the apex court, Divan has played a crucial role in helping the Centre put forward its arguments in the triple talaq case in the SC.

She has also argued that triple talaq should be criminalized, adding that the practice “needs social obliteration if not through punishment, then at least the prospect of it.” She said that merely “nullifying the divorce” is not enough, and it must be made a punishable offense.



She also said that the law of giving death penalty for the rape of minors below 12 years of age is a “quick fix that is unlikely to generate the desired deterrence.”

“Since most sexual crimes against minors take place in the safe confines of a home, often by a relative, the victim is likely to be silenced against complaining, particularly because the consequences can be death for the offender. The girl herself might find the possible consequences hard to deal with. In any case, death sentences are rarely executed in India,” she wrote in an article in Hindustan Times.

H/T: Firstpost