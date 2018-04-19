Advisor Posts Of Atishi Marlena And Eight Other AAP Leaders Dismissed By Union Home Ministry

In effect of an advisory released from the Union Home Ministry yesterday, nine Aam Aadmi Party functionaries have received dismissal letters asserting that the ‘creation’ of their posts had become ‘void’.

The cancellation of their appointment has escalated the tussle between the AAP government and the Centre once again. AAP leader Raghav Chadha, whose appointment as an advisor to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also got cancelled, hit out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying their removal “smacks of political vendetta” and the reason behind it was that the BJP could not match up with the good work done by the Delhi government in the field of education and health.

Atishi Marlena, who served as an advisor on education from July 2015 to April 17, 2018, and was also involved in drafting the manifesto of the party in the Delhi Assembly elections, received the letter when she was at a meeting with NGO Teach for India’s members. According to the education department officials, she was “the most critical person for AAP in its efforts in the field of education”.

She held 120 meetings, roughly eight per week, since the beginning of the year as Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s advisor, and was also the point-person for eight key projects, reported The Indian Express. The projects include Mission Buniyad that aims to improve learning levels of primary and secondary students, and the Teacher Development Coordinator Programme designed to create a platform for peer learning among teachers, dealing with the grievances and inputs from School Management Committees, and for restructuring the directorate of education.

Praising her, the deputy CM said she was instrumental in improving the education system in the national capital. Said to be involved in strengthening regulations on private school fees and organising parent-teacher meetings, including the largest such meet in Delhi in 2017, in which as many as 1,041 schools had participated. Atishi was also instrumental in shaping the Happiness Curriculum designed to increase the “happiness equality” levels of students.

Having spent some time teaching at Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh earlier, Atishi got involved with organic farming and progressive education systems when she moved to a small village near Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. She worked with several non-profit organisations there, where she casually met some AAP members including Prashant Bhushan.

Among the others eight advisors are, Amardeep Tiwari (Media advisor to law minister), Arunoday Prakash (Media advisor to Deputy CM), Raghav Chadha (Advisor to finance minister), Dinkar Adib (OSD to minister Satyender Jain), Ram Kumar Jha (advisor to logistics, Manish Sisodia), Samir Malhotra (consultant, Satyender Jain) and Prashant Saxena.

H/T: The Indian Express