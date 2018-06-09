Advertisement On Abortion From TV Show Zindagi Ke Crossroads Draws Criticism For Being Regressive

A reality TV show on Sony Entertainment Television named Zindagi Ke Crossroads is putting up debates and discussions on crucial decisions of life made by characters in fictional situations amongst the studio audience.

Its first episode was recently aired, where they discussed if a mother, who at an early stage of pregnancy finds out about her baby’s permanent abnormalities, should carry on with the pregnancy. An advertisement for the episode was published in The Times of India on Wednesday.

The advertisement, however, drew flak for putting across the sensitive message with a regressive point of view. The headline of the ad read, “Mother Asked To Kill Her Own Child”.

Several activists and doctors have come forward and expressed their disappointments over the topic and discussed how this could have a negative impact on mothers. According to Scroll, Dr. AL Sharda said, “The decision to terminate a pregnancy is personal, and several courts have upheld the view that the decision to terminate is of the woman.” Dr. Sharda is the director of Population First, which is involved with a campaign to sensitise the media about producing gender-sensitive reports and ads.

Twitter exploded with reactions too.

Veena Venugopal on Twitter Peak wtf!

Kavita Krishnan on Twitter Appalling @sonytvuk show #ZindagiKeCrossroads that creates ignorant irresponsible sexist emotive content suggesting a woman following medical advice to abort a foetus wd b ‘playing God’, ‘killing’ a child! This, when women in Ireland have just won the right to abortion! @SonyTV https://t.co/OITwdHZPqD