Adventure Junkies Priyanka And Tanveer Read From Travel Diary Of Their Furry Babies

How would you describe your dream trip? For me, it is sitting on a beach in mild sunlight, surrounded by nature untouched by the ravages of humanity, and accompanied by my dog. Ah! While that dream of mine is maybe an impossibility, Priyanka, Tanveer, and their two doggo babies, Frodo and Cruise, are truly living the Life!

Calling themselves ‘adrenaline junkies’, Priyanka and Tanveer recently returned from their 120-day adventure trip, which they named ‘Wheels and Tails’, to explore India via their car, along with their furry babies. While they have posted some pretty dreamy pictures of their amazing trip, they also keep adding valuable tips for every pet owner, who rues over the fact that their doggo can’t join them on their trips. They have shared everything from guidelines on pet-friendly locations in India, suggestions on hassle-free traveling, how to outdoor travel with pets to taking care of a pet’s food and other needs.

Enamored by their travel pictures and their motto of “living life off the leash”, IWB contacted these doggo parents to know more about their furry babies and their magical travel stories.

Excerpts:

Why don’t you introduce yourselves to our audience, Priyanka and Tanveer?

Priyanka: We are both adrenaline junkies. I am an explorer, surfer, scuba diver and the founder of an adventure travel company.

Tanveer: I am an avid biker, writer and a photographer, who has traveled across India on my bike. I also develop content for various outdoor festivals like India Bike Week, Elephant Parade, etc. Together we’ve founded the channel/vlog- Wheels and Tails, through which we wish to share our pet travel experiences and create awareness about adventure expeditions with pets. We also run a Digital Media agency – Hornbill Media and Design, where we provide consultations for various travel and adventure setups on branding and marketing.

Judging from the pictures of your trip, I can say that it must have been one hell of 120 days!

Yep, and the most memorable moment definitely has to be the time we experienced snow with the dogs. It was the first time Frodo and Cruise had experienced something like this, and the confusion was so evident on their faces!

Haha! I can just imagine the looks on their faces. So, what do you think Frodo and Cruise would term as their favorite moment from the trip?

They enjoyed every moment of the trip. For Cruise, our labrador, it was the beach stop we took at Tuticorin, where we partied with the ocean and lovely locals 24/7, 3 days straight.

For Frodo, a golden retriever, it was Manali in Himachal. Frodo is an out and out mountain dog and like his dad, he loves the cold weather and high altitudes.

Manali is my favorite, too! Tell me, are there any souvenirs that you brought back from the trip?

We collected one local item from every special place that we visited and these items were then put up somewhere in the car as it literally was our home for those 4 months. By the end of the trip, our car was decorated with a dreamcatcher from Kalimpong, a rug from Manali, a bamboo dustbin from Mawlynnong, a gamcha from Guwahati and many other things. And yes, lots of sticks that Frodo and Cruise added to the collection.

Awww! That sounds like a lot of fun, but a trip of 120 days is a rather long duration and you covered the journey by car, how did you manage to keep each other entertained and well, keep the temper tantrums at bay?

After the first 20 days, we had exhausted all our music and playlists so we had to pretty much just rely on each other to keep us entertained. We did get cranky at some places and would get angry at each other for the smallest things, but whenever that happened the dogs always made sure that our minds were diverted, so we were happy and busy again. In the car, we would talk to each other and spend time in planning our stays ahead. We would also listen to local radio channels and try to translate the different languages, which was quite amusing.

Tell us about all extra preparations you had to do to bring you furry babies with you.

One of the biggest challenges we had to face was packing for the trip. India is such a vast and diverse country, so we had to prepare ourselves for all weather conditions. We packed for the heat, rain, cold and snow. Not just that, we had to pack a lot more things for the dogs too. Their life jackets, doggy beds, dry food, snow jacket, extra leashes and so much more.

In the first week, we would go crazy unpacking and packing at every destination. But over time, we learned to organize our stuff. We made compartments in the car that made it easy to find and remove things.

I am yet to master this art of responsible packing for a trip. Oh, well, coming back to the fact that you have explored many states with your babies, which state you think has been the most dog-friendly?

Meghalaya was the most pet-friendly place we visited as we didn’t have to struggle to find accommodation. We found people to be really sweet and welcoming there. Almost everybody we met was okay with dogs being around, so it was great. At some places, we struggled a lot to find decent stay options that were pet-friendly, so this was a refreshing change.

Why don’t you share with us tips that one needs to keep in mind before planning to travel with dogs?

Always plan ahead. Unfortunately, our country is not ready for pet travel yet. Although people are really sweet and helpful, you always should have a place ready, that you know would be pet-friendly.

Our dogs are on home-cooked food most of the time like rice, chicken, and vegetables. But for the journey, we had a dog food partner on board – Acana pet food India. They have really good human grade packaged dog food. This dog food really suited our dogs and was great for the trip as we did not have to undergo the hassle to cook food on the road.

Hearing about Frodo and Cruise makes me feel like I have already known them forever. What is the story behind getting your babies?

Priyanka: Tanveer grew up in Muscat and moved to India in 2008. He got Frodo home as a puppy and it was quite challenging to raise him alone. But that’s what has made their bond even stronger. Tanveer takes Frodo everywhere, from house parties to outstation trips – Frodo is Tanveer’s shadow and is super adjusting.

Tanveer: Cruise came home after Priyanka met me and Frodo. Cruise was always meant to be an adventure dog and Priyanka wanted to raise him such that he loves the water. He started traveling when he was 3 months old and when he turned 6 months we did our first travel as a pack. There was no turning back from then on.

Now that what I call a love story. I believe that after a certain period of time pets start resembling their parents. In what ways do your four-legged kids resemble you?

Priyanka: It’s crazy how much they resemble our personalities! They are exactly like us but in a dog form. Frodo like Tanveer has a very calm demeanor. He loves staring into the distance and thinking. He loves hiking and cold weather, just like Tanveer.

Tanveer: Cruise, on the other hand, is super energetic and naughty like Priyanka. He is always in mood to try new stuff. He loves water and swimming and is a bit afraid of heights, just like Priyanka.

Going on trips is all about trying new things, what were first-time adventures you and your doggies had?

Oh, everything was a pretty much a first on this trip. We went on boat rides in small doongis, we went kayaking and sailing. We saw snow and the desert. So yeah pretty much everything outside Maharashtra was new – and we saw 20 states!

Do you think that this trip has evolved your family of four in any way?

It has definitely brought us closer and made us a stronger team. We all understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses better now. We have gotten quite attached to each other due to being a tight pack for the last 4 months. I think we have seen the best and worst – and we love and accept all of it.