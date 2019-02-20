Adventure Biker Pallavi Fauzdar On Overtaking Patriarchy On Road And In Daily Life

Ladki hath se nikal jaegi! – the favorite go-to phrase that people, limited by their misogynistic mentality, like to repeat whenever a girl wants to follow her dreams. This phrase is uttered to strike fear in the heart of her parents who dared to break years of conditioning to support their daughter in attaining the freedom and respect she equally deserves. But neither did Pallavi Fauzdar, the first person in the world to conquer all the three highest mountain passes in India, nor did her parents pay any heed to it.

A woman of many firsts, Pallavi (40), living in New Delhi, has achievements in her life of which many are a part of the Limca Book of Records. Calling age just a number and the patriarchal limits by society a pointless boundation that every woman should break, she takes us on her journey of chasing her dreams.

Excerpts:

So, how did all start, this passion you have for motorcycle riding?

Since school days. I don’t know why, but motorcycles meant the world to me. So, I would sneak out my father’s motorcycle, walk it away from my home for about a km as starting it would alert my father and then I would drive it away. I was enamored by how alive, how free I felt, the wind blowing in my face, the speed… just amazing!

As I grew up, the society tried to bind my passion in its nonsense traditions of what a girl should and shouldn’t do. So, when I started off as a motorcycle rider, it was fueled by my stubbornness and anger at this male-dominated society underestimating women. And when my own parents had differentiated between a boy and a girl, who were they to say anything. After my marriage, there was a gap of 10 years as I wanted to look after my kids, then I joined a riding group in New Delhi and embarked on my first solo journey to Mana Pass, a mountain pass in the Himalayas on the border between India and Tibet.

Her solo ride to Mana Pass at an altitude of 5638m or 18774 ft above sea level, then the highest motorable pass in the world, was included in the Limca Book of Records. In 2015, she created another record when she covered eight mountain passes above 5000m in a single trip, becoming the first woman solo motorcyclist to do so. In 2017, she rode to the Ladakh region of India and scaled the Umling La Pass, currently the world’s highest motorable pass, at 5803m or 19323 ft, becoming the first person to achieve this milestone.

After you finally embarked on your passion of becoming a motorcyclist, do you still face sexism from people?

It is something that never ends. Once a group was going to Ladakh and I wished to join them, but they shot down my request as I was a female motorcyclist. They perceived a woman to be a ‘weakling’, unable to take a single step without assistance and considered me a ‘liability’ that would spoil their trip. These judgemental words always trigger something inside of me, inspiring me to go on and never look back.

People think that women can’t be solo travelers, that they can’t possibly venture out alone without a man as her caretaker. I am proud to say that I am an example of everything that goes against their patriarchal mindset.

That you truly are. So, as you are the momma of two kids, tell me about them and how they celebrate your amazing accomplishments?

I have two boys, 10 and 13 respectively. For them, the priority is my safety and they feel proud of the milestones I achieve, proud of their Mamma, who is not letting age or any societal boundations stop her from living her dreams. They have even accompanied me on many of my intercity rides like from Delhi to Amritsar on my bike.

Unfortunately, society still thinks that it is only the mother’s responsibility to look after the kids and she is severely criticized if she devotes time to anything beyond her family. Did you ever face this?

I am fortunate and glad that I never had to live this scenario. I am not concerned about what people say, what matters to me is what my family thinks. I received the support of my parents, my husband and my kids, the day I decided to become a motorcyclist. I and my husband believe that relationship is a 50-50 thing, like in my absence, he looks after the kids and in his absence, I do the same. There is no “tum aurat ho, tum karo sab” philosophy in our house.

Pallavi Fauzdar receiving Nari Shakti Award by the President of India at Rastrapati Bhawan , New Delhi. Image source

She has also done social work via cause-awareness rides in various parts of the country. As brand Ambassador of Women and Child Helpline 181 and “Beti Bachao Bati Padao” campaign, she has worked with Non-governmental organisations and the Women and Child Department of Government of the State of UP as well. She has received the Nari Shakti Award given by the President Of India, Outstanding global woman of Uttar Pradesh and DLA Woman of the Year Award 2016-2017.

During these adventures you must have met some truly amazing people, not to mention inspiring women like you!

Yes, I did. Last year, I was riding towards Northeast from Delhi, following my quest to show people, especially girls that if being a woman I can ride solo, so what makes you unsure. I had covered almost 10,000 km, including all the seven sisters, Sikkim and Bhutan.

I realized that in the rest of India we brag of women improvement but we aren’t even free to take our own decisions. But in those states, which get the least government attention, women are running businesses, doing jobs, have rights, here men come and live in the woman’s house after marriage and they celebrate girl childbirth. And I was forced to look around me – am I still in India, where a father mourns the birth of his daughter?

Featured image source