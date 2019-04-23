Adorned In Layers, These Fashionistas Show How To Get Your Fashion Game Right This Season

We instantly think of winters every time a mention of the word layering is done. However, it’s the summer layering that seems to be swaying the B-town away this season. I know you must be thinking layering in summers, how? Well, don’t ya worry cause we have got you absolutely covered.

Summer layering is all about breezy fabrics and the right styling. By incorporating linens, laces, soft georgettes, chiffons, and cottons, you can easily get the summer layering basics right. Don’t trust us? Well, here are some fashion A-listers from Bollywood to prove us right.

In this Sabyasachi outfit doesn’t Kalki Koechlin looks like everything that the summer wedding dreams are made of? Shot for Sabyasachi, this picture is giving us extreme Parisian couture vibes. Right from the floral motifs to the muted yet arresting indigo layered on milk-white anarkali, this ensemble exudes luxury.

Here’s the kind of layering that you can experiment with even while you are out and about in the outfit. Done in breezy fabrics and soothing hues, the layering here surely speaks more comfort and less opulence, a picture of relief against the harsh summer sun.

Learn from Neha Dhupia how to layer and color block at the same go with utmost grace. This Payal Khandwala outfit is adding a lot to Neha’s form and bringing out her personality while speaking for itself at the same time.

While we are all for shirts and sarees, it’s the red top added as a second layer to the outfit that has our heart here. Combined with the luxurious texture of Payal’s trademark khadi saree, the look gives away a very powerful yet relaxed vibe. In fact, you can check out Payal’s Instagram for more layering inspiration this season.

And speaking of powerful, we have to talk about power suits in fabrics so dreamy that you wouldn’t want to come out of them. But wait, layering and power suits? Learn from the queen bee how to do it.

If you feel like layering yet keeping it minimal then go for effortless layering like Deepika in this Alberta Ferretti Number. Downright chic and oh so comfy!

Sonam Kapoor teaches us how to turn the queen mode on in this delicious muted pink Anamika Khanna number. Done in Chantilly lace and georgette, while the saree has us all drooling, it is the Indianised trench that takes the outfit to another level altogether. The oversized collars certainly add to the drama, as the pastel monotone holds it all together.

But wait is it even summer without linens? Alia Bhatt says “Hell No!” in this Pero outfit. Layering the white schiffli dress with a destructured denim jacket, Alia looks effortlessly suave yet super classy.