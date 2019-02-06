Admitting That Priests And Bishops Sexually Abused Nuns, Pope Francis Assures That Action Will Be Taken

Last year, the nation was shocked by the news of a Kerala nun who had accused a bishop of raping her repeatedly and despite her complaints, no action was taken by the Church authorities. And now, Pope Francis has admitted that nuns have been sexually abused by Catholic priests and bishops.

“There are some priests and also bishops who have done it,” the pontiff said, adding that the problem could be found “anywhere” but was mostly found in “some new congregations and in some regions”.

“I think it’s still going on because it’s not something that just goes away like that,” he added. “I don’t want to hear it said that the Church has not got this problem, because it has. Must we do more? Yes! Do we want to? Yes!”

Calling it a cultural problem that started with the mentality of “seeing women as second class”, he added that several clerics have been suspended by the Church and the Vatican has been “working (on the issue) for a long time”.

H/T: NDTV