Adivasi Women Are Joining Maoists Groups To Escape Early And Forced Marriages

On Sunday, TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao was killed in a Naxal attack at Araku in Visakhapatnam. As per reports, around 20 to 25 women Maoists took part in the killing.



To escape early marriage, Adivasi women are joining the Leftwing extremist movement, as per the AP police and ministry of home affairs (MHA) who claim that tribal women’s Maoist recruitment has surpassed men’s recruitment and almost 50% cadres are women.

“A large number of women took part in the incident, all aged between 18 and 20 years. Most of them are believed to be from Chhattisgarh. Some of them were speaking Telangana dialect Telugu. Two of them have been identified from Vizag and East Godavari. The recruitment of tribal women is happening in Chhattisgarh. Women to escape early marriage are joining the movement,” said Visakhapatnam rural SP Rahuldev Sharma.

“Faced with threats, Adivasi parents prefer to part with the girl child. Maoists’ cruel practice is the reason behind a large number of young girls and women being recruited into the Maoist cadres. They have also used a shield during an exchange of fire with the security forces. But in the top leadership like central committee and politburo, there are a negligible number of woman Maoists,” said the MHA.

