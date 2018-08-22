Aditi Tells Us What She And Her Children Had To Face After She Was Falsely Imprisoned For Murder

Since it came into existence 28 years ago, Prayas (a TISS Field Action Project dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable groups coming in contact with the criminal justice system) has dealt with a lot of cases where the women were falsely accused and imprisoned.

While such cases make one think about the faulty judicial system of the country, the bigger concern remains the innocent lives that get ruined in the process. Aditi (name changed to ensure confidentiality), who was falsely accused of her husband’s murder, shares one such story.

Here are excerpts from a conversation that we recently had with Aditi:

Aditi was happy in her own little world. “I used to stitch clothes, and my husband, Rakesh (name changed to ensure confidentiality) was a driver. I used to love my work and the earnings were sufficient for me. My children were studying at St. Xavier’s. We were really happy and content,” she shares.

However, it all started falling apart when her husband took up the habit of drinking. Eventually, he got addicted to drugs as well. Aditi says, “My husband started spending all his money on drugs and drinks. When he would run out of money, he would come home, beat me up and take my money as well. This went on for a while. Eventually, to make ends meet I began working on a contract basis and started getting work in bulk. I used to get a fixed commission for every piece of cloth I stitched.”

Her husband, however, did not take that well and assumed that she was having an affair with her employer and that’s why she was getting all the work. She shares, “One day, we quarreled a lot, and he said, “Leave all your work, I will provide all the money you need.””

When Aditi noticed that her children were getting affected by their constant fights, she gave in to her husband’s whims and quit her job. For the following couple of months, he did as he had promised and paid all the bills.

But one night Rakesh didn’t return from work. Aditi shares, “I called everybody I could, including his sister and other relatives. We kept searching for him for three days.” To Aditi’s great dismay, after all the frantic search for Rakesh, all they could find was his body. That, however, was just the beginning of her woes.

She explains, “My brother-in-law who found his body in one of the indiscreet areas of the city told the police that I had known about the body all this while and that I kept it hidden on purpose. While it was all false, I didn’t have any evidence to support my argument, and I was arrested immediately.”

Being faultless, she, however, didn’t lose hope. Even the police told her that she would be in prison for just a couple of days. She says, “I waited for about 12 days, but nothing happened. I was still in the prison. I kept begging for a chance to meet my children. I had no idea where they were or how they were doing. I also started starving myself and one day got so sick that I had to be hospitalized.”

She eventually realised that this would just deteriorate her health and affect her mentally. “I decided that I had to live for my children and started doing all the chores and activities in jail diligently. All the madams in prison used to tell me that I’ll get out of jail very soon because of my good behavior,” says Aditi.

Her mother finally arranged Rs. 60,000 for the bail by selling all their land after a couple of months. But as fate would have it, the man who claimed to help her with the bail, cheated Aditi’s mother and disappeared after taking all the money from her. This came as a big jolt to Aditi. She says, “I was shattered. I thought that I had come to a dead-end.”

As the days passed on, Aditi started getting anxious about the kind of rumors that must be doing the rounds. She shares, “I contemplated suicide several times. But I shoved away the thought each time I thought of my mother who had put in so much effort to get me out of prison. Also, the thought of my children suffering after my death sent shivers down my spine. Thus, I decided to keep counting the days and kept hoping.”

Aditi’s patience paid off when she finally got out of the jail after months of dejection. “I felt like God had given me a second chance at life,” she says.

The first thing that she did after getting her bail was to leave for her village to see her children. What Aditi saw in the village enraged her severely. She shares, “My in-laws had taken them to the village and made them work in farms. They were bruised and were in shambles. I was really angry with all of them for putting my children through so much.”

“I felt helpless thinking about the time when I was away from my children for a crime that I had not even committed. But I have become stronger now because I have to look after them. They trust me with everything and believe that their mother is able and strong enough to take care of them. I have to live up to their expectations,” she adds.

Recollecting her time in jail, she shares, “I used to sit alone in a corner cry all day.” This is how one of the social workers at Prayas spotted Aditi. When she finally approached her and told her about Prayas, Aditi felt like all her prayers had been answered.

The social worker assured her that Prayas would help her build a new life and find a source of earning. “They have helped me a lot. Till date, I am in touch with all the Madams [social workers] from Prayas, and they are ready to help me whenever I face any problems,” she says.

The biggest challenge for her right now is the case. She says, “Though my case is on a fast track, I just want it to get resolved as soon as possible. I know I have not done anything wrong and that’s why I know I will come out innocent.”

“Once the case is closed, I want to put up my own tailoring shop and make more money. My elder son dreams of becoming an engineer, and the younger one wants to go abroad. While I couldn’t fulfill my own dreams, I want to make their dreams come true,” Aditi concludes.

Image used for representational purposes only.