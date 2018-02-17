Aditi Deodhar Is Mobilising Communities To Decompose Dry Leaves And Stop Pollution Caused By Burning

‘Nature never generates waste’ – a universal fact, it is. Even the dry leaves falling off trees mix into the soil after some time. But burning these piles of dry leaves is no rare occurrence as their natural decomposition takes some time and this extensively followed process pollutes the environment, a wrongdoing that Aditi Deodhar has vowed to rectify.

“There is no concept of waste in nature. It’s only in the urban landscape that we’ve formed this concept,” said Aditi.

Working as a software consultant, Aditi was concerned about the pollution caused and the rich organic matter lost when burning the dry leaves in her building premises. While she was able to stop it from happening, the huge pile of dry leaves in the compound area that would gather every day was still a problem.

It was then when she came across urban cultivator Sujata Naphade, who needed the leaves as compost for her vegetable plot. They quickly filled five gunny bags and transported it to the plot, and found that they needed even more dry leaves! The leaf ‘litter’ was suddenly in demand.

With this, she launched a forum called ‘Brown Leaf’ in Pune, to connect people who have brown leaves to be given to people who need them. From November 2016 to April 2017, the forum has stopped 5,000 gunny bags of dry leaves from being burned.

The method of composting here is simple where compost is formed by making piles of leaves and watering them, and in six months your compost will be ready. Want a detailed step-by-step guide to the process? No worries, Aditi’s website has a comprehensive guide for composting dry leaves but she only has one request, ‘Circulate it so that it reaches more people’.

With a Facebook page and the Brown Leaf App in place, she has got together many donors and volunteers and is working towards making her vision of ‘no dry leaves to be burned in India’.

“Goodwill must be the driving factor. It won’t work on monetary principles. Besides, we have come to a stage where knowledge exchange and interaction is very valuable,” said Aditi. The person who takes the leaves has to just replace the gunny bags. “We have formed an excellent community now.”

Wanting to work on an even larger scale, she has started a fundraiser to set up four metal composters in her lane and is working with the PMC staff to create and sell compost. The money made from this will be shared among the municipal personnel. Having raised over 30K by now, she needs more help to take her mission to other places as well, so do your part for your environment and contribute to Aditi’s project here.

H/T: The Better Story