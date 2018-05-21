Address Proof Mandatory For Pregnant Women Before Scanning To Curb Female Foeticide

According to a recent study published in The Lancet Global Health, every year 239,000 girls die under the age of five due to gender discrimination. The discrimination begins even before girls are born wherein couples opt to abort the child if it’s a girl. To curb female foeticide, the government has mandated a rule for a couple expecting a baby.

The government has made address proof mandatory for a pregnant woman before she undergoes scanning. Address details of the women have to be furnished in Form F, which captures the medical history of pregnant women. This comes through the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

There were issues of incorrect and incomplete filing of Form F, and non-maintenance of medical records. While it is possible to determine the gender of the fetus between 16 and 20 weeks, the department wants to keep an eye on medical terminations through Balika software. The software has already been in use in Rajasthan and Bihar, the states account for the majority of deaths of girls.

“Form F gives circumstantial evidence while investigating female foeticide case or any violation of the Act,” said Dr Ramachandra Bairy, deputy director, PCPNDT cell, state health and family welfare department. He added, “It can be any of the 13 documents (see box). The sex ratio in Karnataka among children (0-6 years) is 948:1,000 as per the 2011 census.”

Due to lack of funds, the government has, however, not put out a public notice. “Patients are not aware of this. The government must advertise and spread the message,” said a fetal medicine expert.

Dr Anuradha Khar, a clinical director, Nurture IVF, said her patients have been briefed about the same. “We’ve asked them to bring their address proof when they come for scanning. As nobody usually carries these documents all the time, it’s important to spread awareness,” she said.

The notice reads: Sex determination and female foeticide are conducted on the sly in many areas of Karnataka and the child sex ratio at 948:1,000 as per the 2011 census, is an alarming indicator. Making address details must for undergoing pregnancy-related scanning is a step in the right direction, but it shouldn’t end up denying treatment to women who don’t have ID cards. Proper documentation will help if there’s any violation of the PCPNDT Act. Educating the public is important, else the exercise might turn into a harrowing experience for women from far-off places coming to cities.

