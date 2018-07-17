Add Some Spice To Your Food With This Delicious Jamun Chutney

Known as the Fruit of Gods in India, Jamun or Black Plum holds a special place in our hearts, history, and mythology. From Britishers choosing it to personify grand historic mansions in Delhi to Lord Rama surviving on Jamun for years during his exile, the summer fruit is quite special to us.

The seasonal fruit is a favourite amongst people not only for its sweet and slightly sour flavour and the fun purple patch that it gives to the tongue but also for its association with many health and medicinal benefits.

The black plum is known to relieve stomach pain, aid digestion, and promote natural bowel movement. They’re a rich source of proteins, vitamins, antioxidants, flavonoids, manganese, potassium, phosphorous, and calcium. Because of their low calorific value, Jamuns make for the perfect healthy snack.

They are also known to be effective in the treatment of diabetes. Extracts of bark, leaves, and seeds are used in combination with herbs to reduce levels of glycosuria and blood sugar. The fruit also helps in healing and curing gums problems. The pulp of this fruit is used in the treatment of gingivitis (bleeding gums) and is used as a mouthwash, as it eliminates bad breath.

It also acts as a natural blood purifier. The iron present in the fruit ensures that oxygenated blood with a good amount of haemoglobin reaches various parts of the body. This keeps any skin-related problems at bay. Clear skin is a sign of pure blood. Even applying a paste of the powder of Jamun seeds helps to reduce acne and chances of recurrence reduce.

An all-rounder-fruit, eh? Now, if you’re not in the mood to pop the fruit directly into your mouth, we have a delicious recipe of Jamun chutney by chef and blogger Reetu Uday Kugaji that will add the perfect spice to your food.

Jamun Chutney

Prep time: 10 minutes

Refrigerating time: 10 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

3 cups jamun

1.5 tsp organic honey

1-inch piece ginger

1 green chilli, finely chopped

Salt to taste

1/4 tsp white pepper

A few sprigs coriander

Method

In a blender, add the jamun, honey, ginger and green chilli and grind to a coarse paste. Add a teaspoon or so of water, if required.

Add salt and pepper; blend again.

Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Serve chilled garnished with coriander, for grilled kababs or corn.

H/T: Reetu Uday Kugaji