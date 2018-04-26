Ada Never Met Him, Never Heard His Voice, Or Saw Him, Yet This Unique Couple Has One Ultimate Bond

“I don’t know his caste, religion, but do I need to? Our souls have connected, our minds are in love, and I would never want it to be anything else. I don’t think we’ll ever meet each other, because what we have right now is perfect; people in love search their whole lives for the kind of friendship that we have, so why would we go backwards and look for love?”- An ultimate love story, ain’t it?

Humans Of Bombay has always been my sweet escape from my busy schedule. If any of you are followers of this facebook page of magical stories, you must have read the aww-worthy story of ‘Ada’ which they shared on April 8th this year. We don’t know her real name, and nor does her ‘email-friend’ ‘Soo’.

Diagnosed with clinical depression, after her breakup, she joined an online discussion for book lovers worldwide with the pen name ‘Ada’. There she met ‘Soo’ with whom she started exchanging poems and literature with but soon she gave up on her habit.

“One night, a year later, I received an email with the subject: ‘Scribbler Alert- Chicken Leg pieces and Brownies too.’ That was the first time in one year that I actually smiled. It was Soo! He’d sent me an email asking me why I wasn’t exchanging words of poetry with him anymore, and if everything was alright with me. With tears threatening to fall again, I replied to him and relieved my mind of every thought that had gone unheard. This one email from him broke me open and put me back together all at once,” she said.

And thus, began the ‘Adventures of Ada and Soo’ and they started exchanging emails every day. “I don’t think we can ever run out of words…there’s always so much to say. Over two years, we’ve written around 500 emails,” she said.

Humans of Bombay “I was in college when I met my ex. We both thought we’d found ‘the one’ and he became my everything– but unfortunately, things changed. We couldn’t convince our families to get us married, and he…

Though they’ve never met each other, never seen even a picture of one another or heard the voice of the other, they still share a bond that we tirelessly search for.

“We all hold on to the belief that the happy ending of a story is always a white picket fenced house, being married to your soulmate. But what if it’s not? What if your happy ending is finding a best friend who understands you more than you do yourself; what if it’s receiving a letter at the end of a very long workday? Can’t we just let somethings be?” she said.

When ‘Soo’ read Ada story on Facebook, he too supported her decision of never meeting each other as they don’t find the necessity to give their relationship a name.

Humans of Bombay “When I read Ada’s story about her pen-pal on Humans of Bombay, I knew I had to share my version. Let me tell you how it began– I was a fan of her blog and randomly, one day, I decided to write her…

“What we have is untouchable – appearance, voice, or anything besides our words is…redundant. In fact, even though she was in Chennai last year, we never felt the need to meet,” he said.

“I think its magical this way– it wouldn’t be the same if we crossed these lines. Some stories are complete without people being together. Ada, if you’re reading this, I just want to say, “Hi, I’m Soo! And it’s nice to not meet you,” he added.

H/T: Humans of Bombay