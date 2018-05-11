Actress Zaira Wasim Comes Out With Her Four-Year-Long Struggle With Depression

“I’m writing this to (finally) admit and confess that I, for a very long time have been suffering from depression,” wrote Zaira Wasim as she took to Instagram on Thursday and confessed about her struggle with depression.

Dangal and Secret Superstar fame Zaira shared that “it’s has been almost 4 years” that she had been suffering from depression without telling about it to anyone. Zaira, who is only 17, explained the reason, “I’ve always been embarrassed and scared to admit it not only because of the stigma that goes around with the word DEPRESSION but most importantly because of always being told that *You’re too young to be depressed* of *it’s just a phase*”

Zaira shared that even if it was “just a phase” it ended up putting her in situations that she “never wished or chose to be in.” She shares that the phase was so bad that she resorted to sometimes taking even “5 antidepressants every day.” But that was not it all. The actress writes, “From overeating to starving myself, unexplained fatigue, body ache, self-loathing, nervous breakdowns, suicidal thoughts, were all parts of this phase.”

Zaira shares that she knew that “something was not right” but she was continuously told otherwise with those around her. She writes, “I still remember my first panic attack at the age of 12, the other one at 14 and now all I remember is losing counts of the number of panic attacks, losing counts of the number of medicines I’ve had and I’m still having, losing count of the number of times I have been told-‘It’s nothing, you’re too young to be depressed.”

The actress shared how she was “always pushed into the bubble of denial” and how she could “never actually accept the fact” that she suffers “from a disorder called DEPRESSION” and something which “affects almost 350 million people worldwide; without asking for their permission to ruin their mental and emotional state or asking them their age.”

“Depression and anxiety is not a feeling,” wrote Zaira and added, “It’s an illness. It’s not somebody’s choice or fault. It can affect anyone, anytime.”

She revealed how she has finally made her peace with depression and thus came to the decision of sharing her struggle “without being ashamed, embarrassed and having the fear of being judged for it.”

Zaira further wrote how she plans to deal with it now, “I just need a complete break from everything, my social life, my work, school, and especially social media.” She also shared that she is “really looking forward to the holy month of Ramadan as it may be the perfect opportunity to figure things out.” She also made a sincere request to her followers, “Please remember me in your prayers.”

She concluded by expressing her gratitude to everyone who had stood by her all this while, “A big hug to all the people who stood by me through all my emotional ups and downs, especially my family, I can never thank you enough for being so patient.”

Here is Zaira’s Instagram post:

Like Zaira expressed that it’s the stigma around depression that has stopped so many to come out with their problems. There is also a need for us all to understand that while we are all so quick to judge and label, the darkness that a depressed person so really jarring. We need to stop with the labelling and shaming and understand that it’s fine, it’s biological and also treatable.