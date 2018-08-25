Actress Richa Chadha On Playing A Prostitute In ‘Love Sonia’ And The Gravity Of Sex Trafficking

Having given some highly-acclaimed performances in films like Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Oye lucky! Lucky Oye!, and loved as much by the critics as by her fans, actress Richa Chadha will soon be seen on the big screen playing the role of a prostitute in Love Sonia.

Directed by Tabrez Noorani, the film revolves around the life of a young village girl who lands into the vicious global sex trade network. Due to be released on September 14, the applaud it has received in all of its international film festival screenings, has got people waiting to watch how it has portrayed the subject of sex trafficking! But while we talked with Richa about Love Sonia and her role in the film, we also learned about her experience of playing an adult film star, in the biopic Shakeela that is next in the pipeline for the actress.

“When I met Shakeela ji, I realised that she is far more liberated than I will ever be. She has a strong sense of right and wrong, and is deeply spiritual in nature. The way she took life with a pinch of salt, and lived on her own terms, had me in awe of her. To me, she is a saviour and angel, a brave-heart in all sense,” shared Richa.

And here is the beginning-to-end of our conversation :

You’ve played the role of a prostitute in Love Sonia, tell us about your character, and a little about the preparation that went into it?

I play the role of a girl who gets abducted at a very young age and is forced into prostitution. In the film timeline, my character, Madhuri, is one of the “Queen Bees” of the brothel. She has attained the seniority level at which she doesn’t have to cater to clients, but manage the other girls. While preparing, I met a lot of prostitutes who were either abducted or sold, I hung out with them, listened to their stories, and it had a lasting impact on me.

Speaking of seniority, if I am not wrong, roles like these often reflect a subtle shade of duality. Victimised in the beginning, she then has to deal with the enforced power, too, eventually.

Girls who get trafficked are victims of a grave situation, which traps them in a way that it leaves no other door open for them. From a young age they are made addicted to drugs, and neither are they mature enough, nor do they have the exposure to think of anything else – it becomes their only means of survival. With time, the oppressed becomes the oppressor, which in itself is a big conflict of life, and that is where the duality stems from.

“My character has the most dramatic arch in the film, and that is what attracted me towards it. Her life graph is such that it will make the audience to want to predict what next, and in it lies the mystery.”

Do you see a possibility of censorship issue, which might alter the reality of the script?

There could be some audio cuts, but I don’t think there will be any visual cuts. Our intended target audience is clearly adults, so there should not be any need of it.

Getting back to your role in the film, what do you have to say about the impact of the patriarchal setup of our society in making the otherwise wise audience to perceive actors, especially women, in a certain way for their choice of roles?

Honestly, I don’t feel the need to acknowledge or bother myself about it at all. I have played the role of a don’s mother, of a young girl who has sex before marriage, and so if I start thinking on these lines and start getting bothered about it, I won’t be able to play the diverse roles that I have always been inclined towards. I am a realist, and I have voluntarily taken up all the films I have done so far. And as I said earlier, we know our target audience for films and roles as such, and we can expect them to understand the difference.

Prostitutes are exploited by men not just in the face of clients, but also in the form of pimp, contractor, or even police in many cases. If patriarchy could be kicked out from the business end of prostitution, could it bring any change?

According to the statistics, a commercial sex worker in our country, between the age of 14 to 25, deals with 35-40 men in a day on an average. Silence. It is a painful and hard existence; girls are forcefully habituated to drugs, pimps are paid more by men for not wearing condom – these are stations of disease and ill treatment. I don’t think it is even possible to imagine the prostitution world running without patriarchy in the picture; it is modern day slavery, it would cease to exist.

And lastly, as a citizen, and an artist who is a part of socially responsible projects, what is the message that you’d like to send out to the citizens and lawmakers of our country?

Sex trafficking is a problem that I don’t see going away in my lifetime. And that is because of the kind of money involved; it is too lucrative a business to end. Women and children who are trafficked are treated in a way that one cannot even imagine. Young girls of age 10-14 are trafficked because men want to sleep with virgins, which gives them the satisfaction of stamping their manliness. We have to find out the root of the problem, the people who are paying, and all those who are involved. But who can be trusted if a girl’s own family can sell her!

The character of Sonia is shown to be of a 14-year-old girl, but Mrunal, who plays the role is 25-26; films have to be realistic and show what is happening etc., but we could not have taken a girl of that age and subjected her to the conditions even though in reality girls that young are facing it all. To even think about it is painful.

Watch the official trailer of the film here: