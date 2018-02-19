Actress Ileana D’Cruz Opens Up About Being Uncomfortable With ‘Waist Shots’ In South Indian Movies

Making her acting debut in the Telugu industry with the romantic movie Devadasu in the year 2006 and won hearts with her impressive acting and vibrant smile. The movie also won her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.

She then continued to have a successful sprint in the industry and worked with industry’s acclaimed directors and actors before she made her remarkable debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Anurag Basu’s Barfi.

Unlike a few years ago, we’re now quite acquainted with South India’s brilliant scripts – thanks to Bahubali, Set Max, and adapted Bollywood movies. However, beyond the incredible talent, the industry is famous for the rampant sexism. Haven’t we all been struck with unsureness about the scenes where flower petals, fabric, water, etc., caress a woman’s belly? Ileana was the same unsure.

Speaking of which, Ileana in a conversation with Hindustan Times reveals how initially it was difficult for her to understand the way the South Indian film industry functions. She recalled her first ever high-speed shot of her belly. She said, “When I was working in south films, I never understood how films were made. In my first ever shot, there was a big shell that was dropped on my belly in slow motion.“

She adds that on asking the director for the reason, she was told that it’s done as it looks beautiful. “I even asked the director why we are doing it and he said it would look beautiful… and I wondered ‘Really? But why and how?’ So, each time it happened, I was told, ‘you’ve got a very attractive waist, it’ll look pretty and it’s very feminine’ but I truly didn’t understand it,” says Ileana.

Ileana explains that down-South, filmmakers consider it as “Indian women beauty” while for her, it was “just part of a shot”. She says, “I only thought of getting done with it fast. Though I was not necessarily always comfortable about the fact that there used to be lots and lots of shots around my waist, it was something that I dealt with. In Bollywood, at least, I don’t see that happening so much.”

An obsession that still continues to grip the Southern film industry comes across as female objectification. She states, “You see similar things even now. I didn’t understand it then and I don’t understand it now either. I know people see it as an objectification of women but I am not too sure if you can say in that aspect. Maybe, but this is how women are looked at — as a form of beauty, a form of art, and I suppose they get picked in a film in this particular way.”

Accepting that besides not understanding and not syncing with the process fully, Ileana continued to do similar projects with money being the driving force. “I was only 18 at that time and interested in work. I was getting great offers [in South] with big actors and directors and it was all about money. It was only during my seventh film in South when I actually felt that I have to stop doing this,” says Ileana.

She also adds that with experience in the industry she understood what she wanted to do and what she didn’t. Ileana says, “I was very clear about what I wanted to do here and what I didn’t want to do. So, that also makes a difference and that’s why my career graph has been very different in Bollywood than what it has been in the South.”

H/T: Hindustan Times