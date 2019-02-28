Actor Tanushree Dutta To Feature In ‘Inspiration’, A Short Film On Sexual Harassment In Bollywood

Triggering a new wave of India’s #MeToo movement, actor Tanushree Dutta came back to India last year where she opened up about the sexual harassment she faced from Nana Patekar on the set of her 2009 film, OK Horn Please giving a voice to many others who experienced sexual abuse in the industry. As a result, numerous women from every walk of life came forward with their stories which led to many big names in the industry being exposed for their sexual misconduct.

Taking the reality of these incidents forward through the medium of cinema, Tanushree is now going to be seen in a short film called Inspiration, directed by Atul Bhalla on International Women’s Day that showcases stories of sexual harassment in Bollywood.

Talking about the film, Tanushree said, “It deals with the issue of willful exploitation of young newcomers in showbiz or any other field where they don’t have mentors or guidance. It is a new format where reality meets fiction.”

Tanushree was approached by an online content platform for the film and shot for it during her eight-month stay in Mumbai last year. “I was approached by Ullu, the online content platform that is producing the film. I play a guardian angel who inspires the girls to make the right decision.”

“I wrote the dialogues, inspired by my own insight and understanding on the matter. I was excited to face the camera after nine years because this time, I was not only entertaining but also imparting wisdom to the misled and unfortunate,” she added.

Watch the official teaser here:

Inspiration | Official Teaser | ULLU Originals | Tanushree Dutta, Ishani Sharma, Taranjeet Kaur One Woman’s journey against all odds. This Woman’s Day witness the Woman empowerment as we stream our new short film Inspiration #ulluoriginals #womansday #Ullulatest #ullu

