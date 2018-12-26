Actor Sruthi Hariharan On What Followed After Opening Up About Being Sexually Harrassed

Kannada filmmaker Mansore’s film Nathicharami, in which Sruthi Hariharan plays the lead character, is slated to release on December 28th. The film was premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival in October.

Earlier this year, Hariharan accused actor Arjun Sarja of sexually harassing her during the shoot of her 2017 film Nibunan. Sarja denied all the allegations and sued her for defamation and embezzlement. In an interview with Scroll.in, she shared her experience of working with Mansore, of choosing sensible strong women roles and facing backlash after owning her voice:

On sensible female roles in Kannada films

“I won’t say there hasn’t been a change in the kind of scripts and roles for female actors over the years in Kannada cinema, but that change has been slow. So slow that for every 20 films that come out, there is one film with a sensible female role in it.Even if they have sensible roles for women, most scripts are still written through a male gaze. And yes, somewhere all of us actresses have catered to this male gaze. We’ve all tried to add beauty to the frame more than emotion or expression or just being somebody important in the script.



There are very few female writers. Or, there are very few male writers who write from or understand the female perspective. Many times, directors come to me saying, here is a woman-centric film and that I should listen to it. When I do, I realize that it really isn’t woman-centric after all. Also, most women-centric films tend to have characters who are unusually bold and strong, who beat up a few men. Or, they tend to victimize themselves, cry and draw sympathy from audiences. The very idea of a script being woman-centric irks me. Why can’t we be gender equal? Why can’t we explore both a man and a woman’s mind equally?



With this background in mind, when a film like Nathicharami comes your way, it is refreshing. I felt that if I miss something like this, I’d be making a huge mistake.”



On how she prepared for her character Gowri in the film

“I had to find my personal string with Gowri, and with the film in general, which I did instantaneously. The film deals with the institution of marriage and what it means today. If one of the spouses dies, then what does marriage mean or become? This was something that struck a chord with me, because I’ve seen my mother live as a single parent, bring up two children on her own, and live her life on her own terms. She is a very strong woman. She has so many stories within her that she has probably never shared with anyone or perhaps, never had the opportunity to. And even today, she lives in the thoughts of my father.

Which is exactly how Gowri lives. It was through this film that I asked my mother a lot of questions that I wouldn’t have otherwise – about companionship, desire, love and remarriage. Some of her answers startled me and completely blew my mind. It was this entire interaction with my mother that became the homework that I did to come on set with Gowri Mahesh in my heart. Of course, the film’s story is completely different from what my mother went through.”



On Nathicharami exploring a woman’s sexual desires

“Sexual pleasure is something that we women don’t even think about, let alone talk about. For a film to actually explore that, I think is courageous.



At the festival screening, people were taken by one particular scene that is not there in the theatrical version – a scene where Gowri masturbates. That scene wasn’t written at the script stage, but came as a suggestion to Mansore and he instinctively added it. That was an interesting scene to perform because masturbation is such a personal act. Do we even talk about it to our best friends?”



On coming out with the sexual harassment she had faced

“I invested a lot of time thinking about it. I remember this one conversation that I had with a journalist friend who asked why I was hesitating. I told her I was scared – of the legal ramifications, of what my family would have to go through, the impact on my career, and even whether people would believe me or not. To which she said, you sound like a hypocrite. On the one hand, you’re saying the MeToo movement is great and on the other hand, you say you cannot be a part of it in spite having a story to share. That was the beginning of a conflict within me.



I thought about it for a long time. I’ve been vocal about the casting couch and have faced flak for it. But this was different. This was about sexual harassment at the workplace. It wasn’t an overnight Facebook or Twitter vent. I spoke to my family and friends within the film industry. If you ask me if they all cheered me to come out and talk about it, none of them did because they cared for me and knew that this was probably going to be a road downwards.”



Somewhere, I also felt that if I’d never spoken about it, I’d be guilty forever. And I’d regret it. There was a lot of shock and confusion when the incident happened. I’ve done many intimate scenes before, but had never felt uncomfortable. I was feeling like I didn’t want to work or come back to the sets. I did what I could at that time, though. I spoke to the director, but nobody wanted to do anything about it.



Later, there was a smaller scene where I had to lay in bed with him [Arjun] and again, it got very uncomfortable. I remember reacting immediately and pushing his hand away. I thought that sent the message. But the unwelcome invitations continued, and I kept trying to amicably say no. He was a guy I had watched on screen as a kid. One does not expect this from a man of this calibre. A no was never a no. It was okay to continue pursuing. And that’s harassment. The only way to clear my conscience was to speak up.”



On media’s reaction to her accusations

“Their reactions are an extension of the mindset in our society – and as women, we’ve let people get accustomed to this mindset. If we have to break it, we have to be prepared for the questions from the other side.”



On the lack of an institution in the Kannada film industry to tackle sexual harassment

“Actor Chetan and Kavita Lankesh set up the Film Industry for Rights and Equality and through it, an internal complaints committee, in 2017. This ICC is already dealing with a few cases. But FIRE does not have the cooperation of all the bodies in the film industry. In fact, the seniors have asked to dilute this ICC or shut it down. They don’t believe it is important. There is no problem in the industry apparently, and even if there is, they will take care of it, they say.



Some of us have even asked them to then set up an ICC or at least have a body that addresses sexual harassment in the right way. But then if the people in an ICC are those who think this issue isn’t important or believe that holding meetings to arrive at a compromise between the survivor and the accused is enough, then what kind of an ICC is it going to be?



None of us wholly trust the current film bodies in the industry to run an ICC efficiently. We could run Fire’s ICC independently, but obviously it will be better if we have the support of the industry.

That day, I went to the Film Chamber primarily to have this dialogue. What you saw at the press meet was regressive and a media trial, but what happened behind closed doors was a constructive conversation. Did something great come out of it? No. But we made ourselves heard.”



On receiving less film offers since she spoke up against Arjun Sarja

“Usually from what I have observed, I get least three to four offers a month. But I haven’t been receiving anything in Kannada of late. To the extent that I recently found out on Instagram that I have been replaced in a film I was supposed to be a part of.



I don’t know what explains the lack of offers. I can’t say for sure it is the MeToo movement. But I have observed on social media that there is a negative perception about me. I guess investing in an actor who is surrounded by this negativity is also risky. Even with respect to Nathicharami, I’m very happy the team is standing by me, and releasing the film at such a point.



But yes, I get comments every day asking me to get out of the industry, asking me why I’m not accusing others I have worked with. They’ve also asked my colleagues why they are choosing to work with a girl like me. All of this has happened because I chose to speak up.”

H/T: Scroll.in