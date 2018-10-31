Actor Shveta Salve Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Her A Bad Mom For Smoking And Drinking

Social media can be quite empowering, but it can be equally brutal, especially for celebrity moms, who are bombarded with unnecessary suggestions and criticisms from anyone and everyone who follows them.

Recently, actor Shveta Salve was subjected to this. She often posts pictures with her daughter, and sometimes posts pictures where she herself is seen smoking or drinking. Apparently, that didn’t sit well with some people, who said that she was setting a bad example for her daughter by doing so.

She did not take this lying down and responded with a strongly-worded post.

She ended her caption by cheekily suggesting she needed a drink after this ordeal.