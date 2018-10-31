Actor Shveta Salve Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Her A Bad Mom For Smoking And Drinking
- October 31, 2018
Social media can be quite empowering, but it can be equally brutal, especially for celebrity moms, who are bombarded with unnecessary suggestions and criticisms from anyone and everyone who follows them.
Recently, actor Shveta Salve was subjected to this. She often posts pictures with her daughter, and sometimes posts pictures where she herself is seen smoking or drinking. Apparently, that didn’t sit well with some people, who said that she was setting a bad example for her daughter by doing so.
She did not take this lying down and responded with a strongly-worded post.
A Day off Looks something like this .. . Yes I Drink and Smoke … I am real , honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am .. I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does , so I would respect the same back . Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions , and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it . How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom ?? Do you see me wasting my Life ? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless ? Do you see me neglecting my child ? I work , I work multiple jobs , I’m an actor , dancer , an entrepreneur . I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country . I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am . Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive , don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child !! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family , to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person ? A Bad Mother ? A stigma to society ? Who are you and I to Judge ?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything . They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I . As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age . And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults … Today I share a drink with them , and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby . . . I don’t pay for likes and followers , you choose to follow me for who I am . And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me . Live and Let Live ✌🏼.. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go pour myself a red and light up .. #micdrop 👊🏼 . #bekindtooneanother #peaceout
She ended her caption by cheekily suggesting she needed a drink after this ordeal.
