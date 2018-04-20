Actor Saloni Chopra On How Talking About One Rape Doesn’t ‘Invalidate’ The Others

While the nation lies shaken with the brutal Kathua rape and murder case, there is a huge section of people who are milking even this as a political opportunity. The rape case has truly brought out the reason why rape culture is so strong in this country that boasts of unity in diversity where the former doesn’t exist at all.

A friend of mine recently posted on Facebook how the whole act of discussing the rape case is a political one. He wrote about how the Kathua rape victim is being discussed because she is a Muslim girl and there lie many Hindu girls who get raped and molested on a daily basis and remain un-talked about. He further wrote how Congress is exploiting the opportunity to defame Modi and his government. He posited “What if the Kathua rape victim was a Hindu?” I was left wondering what if we were all a little emphatic.

I have been genuinely appalled for the past few days. The repulsion goes way beyond the heinous rape. It is quite an anomaly how people go about demanding justice for all the Hindu girls by questioning the seriousness of the Kathua rape case. What a sham of a society we are, coached with nothing but double standards and hypocrisy!

Actor Saloni Chopra yesterday called out the very same hypocrisy on Instagram. She wrote: “The fact that *you* think talking about one rape invalidates the other is your problem, not mine. The next time you manage to discuss someone’s suffering without a ‘what about..’ tacked on, let me know.”

I think she actually did hit the bull’s eye and gave a concrete shape to my confused scattered thoughts as she wrote this. This is actually the point. People shamelessly post on social media things like everybody is talking about the Kathua rape victim what about that particular Hindu girl who wasn’t talked about that particular time. Or even worse, there are people who say Unnao rape case is not being taken seriously since the girl was a Hindu. Then there are politicians all of them totally seizing the opportunity trying to prove that my party is better than yours.

Recently young social activist Trisha Shetty called out the sham as she effectively shut down politicians of all the parties while discussing rape culture. She said, “None of you all should have any sort of moral high ground.”

Here is the video:

Young Social Activist shuts down politics Hats off trisha sheety wat a speech …..

The truth is that most of the rape cases are not taken seriously in this country. The fact that finally, a rape case is being taken seriously and bringing to light the gravity of the situation in this country is what we need to look at. Instead of acting like complete nincompoops we need to unite in this fight against a culture that is fast heading to savagery.