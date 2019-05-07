Actor Saloni Chopra On Arbitrary Patriarchal Rules That Judge A Woman On The Visibility Of Her Bra

Living in an era where a woman is judged for even the smallest step towards regaining her suppressed freedom, it is individuals like Saloni Chopra, with her take-no-shit attitude, who give us some much-needed inspiration. Scrolling through her posts on Instagram is enough to boost our confidence to fight against the taboos of society that restrict a woman from living life on her terms.

In her recent post, Saloni broaches yet another taboo topic – bras.

“I’ve always found Bra’s to be 1. Extremely pretty pieces of clothing and 2. Extremely useless and uncomfortable as a way of supporting breasts,” she writes. “Hey, if you can control balls from sagging without shoving wires down there to support them, trust me there are better ways of supporting breasts without wires too.”

“And hence, ‘bra’s’ with their typical use in our society, not only bores me, but also seems highly uncomfortable and strange. Like, me putting a cast on your arm even though it isn’t even broken – how unnecessary and restrictive would that seem?” she adds. “Well, same here. That doesn’t mean you ban casts, or hide them, or be ashamed of them. But let the people who need them, wear them. And those that don’t, can casually air out their arms freely. And if you wear one, and want cool colors and prints – then go for it!”

Stating that many judge a woman and her character based on whether she wears a bra or not, if it is visible or not, she says, “Sadly, to some, a glimpse of one is an excuse to abuse because she was asking for it. In a world where women are supposed to hide bras inside their clothes for the best of their dignity and safety, someone tell me, why are bra’s so pretty? Or often heavily padded for that matter. Oh, that’s right, patriarchy stops you from asking yourself these questions. Well, excuse me, while I make the most of my body & my wardrobe.”