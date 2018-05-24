Actor Rasika Dugal On Being A Part Of The Cannes’ Silent March That Symbolised Unity Among Women

Earlier this month, at the Cannes Film Festival, a special ceremony in the form of a silent march was organized. 82 women, amongst whom were writers, producers, actors, editors, directors, sales agents, distributors and others from the film industry, represented the 82 female directors that have been featured at the film festival since its inception in 1946.

The march was to symbolise unity among women and to raise the various issues of pay parity, transparency, and safety in the work environment, diversity, and equality, all with an objective to “reflect the world in which we actually live.”

Among the women to stand in solidarity on the steps of the Palais, besides Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, Marion Cotillard and Nandita Das, was actor Rasika Dugal, who was at Cannes to present her film Manto, a biopic based on the life of the popular Partition writer, Saadat Hasan Manto.

In an interview with Vogue, Rasika talked about what was it like being a part of the protest and standing on the stairs with 81 other women, “The power of silence is very strong. There was a short but powerful speech that made the impact it needed to. And 82 women holding hands and walking down the red carpet gave the sense and understanding of a common experience, of how at some point or another we have all felt the same thing. People became very emotional. Many cried. It’s hard to articulate how beautiful it was.”

Rasika was seen holding hands with film distributor Sophie, and director of Wonder Woman Patty Jenkins. She recalled thanking them after the walk, and shared about her heartwarming chat with Sophie. “She said she was pregnant and so glad that her child was experiencing something like this before coming into the world. That made me cry.”

The way the #MeToo Movement took off at the Golden Globes, and then Cannes saw the presence of the 50/50 by 2020 Campaign, which aims at advocating gender parity in Hollywood by the year 2020 – events like these are certainly a good opportunity to spread a message, but it was the way this protest was organised, and what Salma Hayek and Cate Blanchett said, that touched Rasika the most. “It left space for even men to reassess what being a man or a woman means, and find equal ground,” she said.

On being asked if she feels whether such protests really make a difference, she said, “I used to be sceptical, but after attending this one, I have changed my mind. It drew attention to my own prejudices that I had internalised, and gave me the feeling that one is not alone. Gender inequality is something that we have so easily internalised that it needs to be brought to even our own notice. I realised that I easily accept that I don’t get as paid as much as my male co-stars. I don’t actively question this. This march strongly made me feel that everyone was there to empower each other. I came away with the sense that people around the world are doing something about this, and so can I.”

Raika has returned with a positive experience and mindset, and she owes it to her participation in the march at Cannes, but she also believes that it could translate as strongly in India, too. “In India, some people have realised there are boundaries which they should respect. Just because things have been one way for many years, does not mean they have to be that way always. It will be a while before we reach a point of mutual respect and are not fearful.”

And well, it’s not going to be easy, but like Rasika, we all need to be hopeful and keep working towards it.

H/T: Vogue