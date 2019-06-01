Actor-Producer Shruti Naidu Aims To Create Content-Based Cinema That Caters To Every Generation

A prominent Kannada TV and film actor, Shruti Naidu has adorned many hats not only in front of the camera but also behind it as a director and producer. Through her creativity and body of work in several mediums, she became a youth cultural icon in Karnataka.

Her journey in the world of television started with anchoring a cookery show named Saviruchi, after which she shot to fame because of her strong character portrayal in a Kannada television show Preethi Illda Mele. The actor-turned-producer recently released her debut romantic comedy entertainer Premier Padmini that has been garnering a lot of appreciation. Speaking to TNM, Shruti shared how she aims to create content-based cinema that caters to every generation.

“If we provide good content, people will watch it. I want to make good, content-based cinema that every generation will watch. We have two more films in the pipeline – one is being directed by Ramesh, the director of Premier Padmini and the other is being directed by me,” she said. “The producers who are doing content-oriented films are taking a route that’s not safe. We all know that if we make good commercial cinema, we get satellite and overseas rights, and yet some of us are choosing to make content-driven cinema even though we know we’re losing all those benefits. We’re taking a risk with the hope that someday, even these kind of films will get such a market.”

As women producers are slowly being seen taking command in this field, Shruti also shared her experience in regards to the treatment of women in the male-dominated field. “I’ve never had a difficult experience because of my gender. I’ve got the same respect and love from people. I think it’s got to do with the talent and knowledge that one possesses. If someone wants to get associated with you, they will if they feel you’re good enough and are confident in what you’re doing. Gender doesn’t matter at all.”

H/T: The News Minute