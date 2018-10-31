Actor Parvathy Shares That It Took Her Years To Realise That She Was Assaulted As A Child

In the ongoing Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival on Tuesday, actor Parvathy talked about the sexual assault she faced as a child and how it still haunts her on a daily basis.

She shared in a panel discussion, “It happened to me when I was very young. It took me 17 years to realise it did happen to me. I was three or four years old. I didn’t ask for it. But I was assaulted. And then to speak about it, it took me another 12 years.”

She further talked about how “to sit and speak of it as a fact that has happened” to her is entirely different from acknowledging it on a daily basis and making her peace with it. “But you know where the survival part comes… it’s still a struggle for me on a daily basis to realise it, acknowledge it and get past it. It’s a daily affair. And then let my friends know, my parents, cope with it. It becomes an extreme exercise on a daily basis,” she said.

She shared that she kept wondering for a long time if she deserved it or if she was the one who asked for it. “As a personal experience, I know it’s still a daily affair for me to consider myself a survivor. Survival is not just a physical thing. It’s a constant mental affair. So, I kind of really draw a lot of power from that word,” said Parvathy.

