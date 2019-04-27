Actor Parvathy On Strength It Took To Face Hate Comments And Rape Threats

Earlier this year, actor Parvathy had been the target of hate comments and trolling on social media, after she had spoken out against Malayalam actor Mammootty’s film Kasaba for having several demeaning dialogues against women. Fans of Mammootty trolled her films and even sent her rape and death threats. Not the one to give up easily, Parvathy fought back with confidence and today, her film Uyare is receiving the praise and love it deserves.

“I think there was a lot of time for people to realize that a lot of the attack, a lot of the hatred, was orchestrated. It was an organized crime and that has a shelf life,” Parvathy said.

Uyare follows the story of an acid attack survivor studying to be a pilot. “I love flying, I am one of those persons who has the urge — when you stand on a cliff – to fly (sings), not jump, but fly,” she added.

The past months have only amped up her confidence and enabled her to face the betrayal and hypocrisy. “If I see one message from someone that says you standing your ground has helped me stand my ground – and there are many who write to me like that – they are the constant source of my strength. That community has just grown now. We also realize being there for each other is much easier and much better and asking for help isn’t the worst thing,” she said.

“Those who remain are those who keep you accountable for your words and actions – not just to others but to yourself. It is an achievement,” she added.

Known for being rather particular about her research before playing a character, she connected with acid-attack survivors for her film Uyare. “It is not just the trauma of people not looking at you when you go out. That is trauma too but what do they go through when they are alone?”

H/T: The News Minute